Known for its generosity for residents in temporary financial fixes, Help the Needy has expanded its reach to include students in the Woodland Park School District. “We can help with fees, books, meals, any expenses a family can’t afford for their children,” said Vince Scarlata, executive director of Help the Needy.
Because the number of recipients has decreased this year, Scarlata hopes to redirect a portion of funds to other causes such as helping students who could benefit from a little extra.
“Our numbers have been lower for the last several months which is a good thing,” Scarlata said. “It may mean the economy is helping or people decide they can’t afford to live here.”
For information about qualifying for assistance, contact Help the Needy at 719-687-7273.