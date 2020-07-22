The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Because client numbers were low recently, Help the Needy, a nonprofit organization, donated funds to other nonprofit agencies: Community Cupboard, Little Chapel Food Pantry, Teller Senior Coalition and Storehouse Ministry.
“We feel that the collaboration among the nonprofits is more important than ever and we were happy to help them out,” said Deb Idleman, Help the Needy Board member.
— Written by Pat Hill