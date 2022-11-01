I am the owner/operator of Seniors Choice Benefits. I have been serving my hometown of Woodland Park with Medicare solutions for the past 10 years and love meeting new people every day. In addition to Teller County, I serve El Paso and Park counties as well.
At Seniors Choice Benefits, we prepare folks in the initial enrollment period, and care for folks 65 years old and above with Medicare and people with disabilities who have Medicare by providing them information to navigate the confusing world of Medicare Insurance. The timing for choosing which plan is appropriate for a person is essential. The process to ensure coverage is complex and requires someone with the knowledge of all the available options. I am an independent broker, and because of this,
I have knowledge of all the primary plans, including Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans and Medicare Prescription Drug plans. Working with our seniors, I can ensure they are screened entirely and have the information to choose the right strategy and protect them from receiving financial penalties if they don’t follow the processes correctly
We are currently in the open enrollment period (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7). During this time, you can add to, drop or switch your Medicare coverage. The time is now to reach out to me and start the process. Open Enrollment is my busiest time of year, but if you contact me, I will work with you to schedule an appointment where we can sit down face-to-face or speak over the phone to discuss the right plan for you. I would strongly advise that before you make any decisions you are unsure of, don’t hesitate to get in touch with me, and we can make sure you have all the information before pursuing any choices.
I work from home, so getting ahold of me is easy; I can be reached at 719-352-9268 or at either of these emails: dunbewust@gmail.co or seniorschoicebenefits@gmail.com. If you are unable to contact me or wish to do your research before speaking with me as an agent, you can get information from medicare.gov.
If you would like to attend a “Medicare 101” class to be given by me in the Woodland Park Public Library at 218 E. Midland Ave, Woodland Park (80863) we will be in the Colorado meeting room at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. Please RSVP to my email address to let me know to expect you. Hope to see you there!
Being a part of the Golden Bridge Network is a great privilege and has afforded me an opportunity to greatly expand my reach to better help more people in our community. I am enjoying the hard work of the members of the Golden Bridge and their passion for helping the seniors in Teller County and look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.