Let’s cover the other end of the temperature spectrum and address deliberate heat exposure.

Much like cold exposure, placing your body into an uncomfortable temperature can actually draw many health benefits. Some of these benefits may be similar and some different. From what the research has to offer we can conclude that one isn’t necessarily better than the other, they just have different benefits or are activated differently in order to receive the same or similar benefits. Let’s see what the heat has to offer us!

Firstly, when exposed to a hot enough environment for our bodies to be uncomfortable, we release something called dynorphin. Many of you have probably heard of dynorphin’s cousin, endorphin. For those who don’t know, endorphins are released during exercise and sometimes other activities and have been speculated to give us a relaxed and calm feeling as they bind to opiate receptors in the brain during painful and pleasurable experiences.

Dynorphins are very similar to endorphins. Dynorphin is what is released when you are exposed to really hot and uncomfortable temperatures or enduring very painful situations. When dynorphin is released, it actually ensures that when endorphins are released that they will bind more effectively to provide more pain relief. Much like the cold exposure, heat exposure will release more pain-relieving hormones and chemicals as well as more dopamine. Essentially, you improve your mood and sense of well-being after enduring deliberate discomfort in the heat.

Continuing into the neural benefits of heat exposure/sauna use can reduce risks of neuro-degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Studies show that those who use the sauna 4-7 times per week can reduce the likelihood of Alzheimer’s by up to 60%. This may be a result of the more obvious cardiovascular benefits to heat exposure, but there are more studies that attribute this mental benefit to the body’s ability to dispose of dead cells better after heat exposure.

See, the body uses up and disposes of cells often, and as we grow older our bodies become less efficient and disposing of the cells. As our body might leave behind a few undisposed dead cells, they might tend to amass and eventually grow into plaque inside of the brain. Yuck! The name of the hero proteins that come along and help clean these cells are called “Heat Shock Proteins.” Once elevated, they may stick around for up to 48 hours to assist with bodily functions.

Another benefit to heat exposure is the release of HGH (human growth hormone), particularly if you’re exposed in the evening hours. According to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, the biggest effects for HGH release are when the sauna is used one time per week around four rounds of 30 minutes. Don’t ask my why, but this just seems to elicit a bigger response according to the studies.

One advantage I thought that might be best for others to know is the effect that heat exposure has on cardiovascular health. If you can get into sauna for just 30 minutes at two times per week, you can reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 27%. Now, if you increase that to four times per week you can reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by a whopping 50%. That is a huge reduction! The same can be seen for decreasing hypertension in which using the sauna two times per week can reduce hypertension by 24% and from 4-7 times per week can reduce hypertension up to 46%. In fact, even ONE sauna use can elicit a reduction in blood pressure.

So for those who don’t think they can bear the cold, although I do think the mental-strength benefits from cold are better, the good news is there is another solution. Heat exposure may be another good option for improving your health and wellness. Saunas that are around 167-212 degrees are preferable, but if you don’t have access to a sauna, there might be other options. Hot tubs, hot baths or simply throwing on a few extra layers and going for a run or a walk could suffice as well. The bottom line is that when you put your body through healthy discomforts such as exercise, cold exposure heat exposure or calorie deficits, your body will react by using supercompensation of many sorts to become more efficient.

Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.