There are plenty of heroes in Lezlee Welch’s world these days, among them, Dr. Miguel Sandoval and the staff in the emergency room at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.
Lezlee credits the team for saving her husband’s life when he suffered cardiac arrest in the emergency room the morning of Feb. 1.
Lezlee begins the story with her husband, Mike, by her side in the living room of their home in Woodland Park. Around 3 a.m. Feb. 1, Mike woke her up to say he didn’t feel right. At that point, she knew something was wrong. “I said, get in the car, we’re going to the hospital,” she recalled.
The Welches didn’t know it, but Mike, 68, was about to suffer cardiac arrest. “He got in the car by himself; he was walking, talking,” she said.
However, as they kept driving Mike was feeling worse and asked his wife to drive faster. “It had probably been 10 years since I’d driven at night,” she said. “I have night blindness and was not seeing well and I was upset. It was quite a ride.”
But Lezlee relied on her fear and adrenaline to keep going. “As we got to the door of the emergency room, Mike opened the door, put his feet on the concrete and then just slumped,” she said.
Not waiting for help, Lezlee carried her husband on her back and “drug him into the emergency room and sat him in a chair,” she said.
Today, she still marvels at what happened next. “Within 30 seconds he was in a wheelchair and into a treatment room,” she said, as Mike appeared to enjoy the story one more time. “I didn’t really know what had happened.”
Within five minutes, she said, Sandoval and nurses Peg, Sharon and Sara had restarted Mike’s heart, stabilized him and intubated him — a piece of his initial treatment before embarking on a helicopter ride to UCHealth Memorial Central in Colorado Springs. This was necessary for this type of trauma.
Lezlee is emotional about that moment. “Sara hugged me, held my hand and gave me Mike’s wedding ring from his finger,” she said.
Days later, Lezlee wrote a thank-you email to the hospital, recounting the experience with Sara. “She gave me the encouragement I needed as we hurriededly left for the Springs. Sharon and Peg were taking such excellent care of Mike while we waited for the chopper. By then, my son had arrived. I was a bonafide mess.”
The experience has Lezlee wanting to shout to the rafters about Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. “Everybody in Woodland Park needs to know, older people particularly, that that hospital can handle critical emergencies,” she said “In an emergency you can go there; you don’t have to drive to the Springs.”
Looking back on that day, Mike finds it scary that his symptoms were so mild. “There was nothing that told me I was having a heart attack,” he said. “I did have a little pain in my left shoulder and just knew I didn’t feel right.”
Later, the Welches learned that pain in the arm, back or shoulders could be a signal of an oncoming heart attack or, in his case, the heart stopping.
Today, they can even joke that Mike waited until three hours into the month of February for this crisis in order to honor American Heart Month.
But the emergency was also a wake-up call for the couple, who hail from Mississippi and acknowledge their love for Southern cooking. “Dietary wise, there’s a huge difference in what Southern cooking styles are and what we should be eating,” she said. “So, we’re working very hard on eating the right things — and exercising.”
As well, Mike goes to a cardiac rehabilitation class three days a week in Colorado Springs. “I’m trying to do the things that people in the field tell me to do,” he said, adding that he has not exercised in years, but is now rowing on a machine during the rehab class. “They want to strengthen my heart so I can function.”
There is another local agency that deserves praise, Lezlee added. “I want to give a shoutout to Teller Senior Coalition,” Lezlee said. “Mike will eventually do rehab up here (at the hospital) when they have an opening. Which tells me that a lot of people in Woodland Park have cardiac issues.”
A month later, Dr. Sandoval looks back on that day with awe, particularly about Lezlee’s drive to the hospital. Nonetheless, the outcomes for people suffering cardiac arrest are not always so rewarding. “It’s better when you are directly in the emergency department, but still not great,” he said, with a smile in his voice. “The fear and anxiety she must have been feeling when Mike told her to drive faster is powerful.”
Yet Sandoval speaks of the risks involved even after he heard Mike’s heartbeat return. “It’s an exciting moment but terrifying at the same time because the risks are much higher; you worry about the next few minutes,” Sandoval said. “Now you have to make sure you don’t lose that. It’s one of the most scary but yet gratifying moments in emergency medicine.”
For Sandoval and the three nurses, the Welch case was uplifting, particularly at this point in time. “With COVID, all the anger, mistrust and the losses we’ve experienced, this was really rejuvenating for me,” Sandoval said. “Every time I think of it, it gives me that little glimmer of — ‘this is awesome.’”