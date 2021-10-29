The Teller County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday appointed Michelle Wolff, a nurse practitioner with nearly two decades of health care experience, as director of Teller County Public Health and Environment.
She takes over from interim director Martha Hubbard, who had headed Public Health since January, according to a news release. Wolff will be paid $88,497 a year; her appointment takes effect Monday.
Wolff received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, the news release said. She also has a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati.
Over 18 years, Wolff has worked as a certified nurse’s assistant, registered nurse and nurse practitioner.
Wolff specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, along with nutrition and integrative health; her background includes experience in surgery, trauma and women's health. She worked for several years in Colorado Springs' hospital systems and outpatient clinics.
Wolff also has longtime ties to Teller County; she’s part of the Markus family that has lived and worked in the community for more than 80 years. A brother, Jake Markus, is a Teller County deputy sheriff.
“She has a long family history in our county and, in addition to her incredible medical experience, understands the people of Teller County, our values, and our lifestyle,” Bob Campbell, who chairs the Teller County Board of County Commissioners and Board of Health, said in the news release.
Wolff’s appointment follows a leadership change this year at Teller County Public Health.
In January, Jacque Revello was ousted as the agency’s head by newly elected Teller County Commissioners.
They replaced her on an interim basis with Hubbard, who had led Public Health for five years before retiring in 2017. Hubbard had joined the agency in 1995.
