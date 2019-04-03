UCHEALTH EXPANDS SERVICE OFFERINGS AT CRIPPLE CREEK MEDICAL PLAZA
An existing primary care practice in Cripple Creek joined UCHealth Monday, adding another physician to the health system’s growing primary care network.
The acquisition of UCHealth Primary Care – Cripple Creek, formerly known as Premier Rural Medical, underscores UCHealth’s commitment to bolstering its primary care offerings. The practice, founded more than 10 years ago, is located in the Medical Plaza at 1101 Teller County Road in Cripple Creek, across from Ace Hardware. It will be the UCHealth’s first primary care practice in Cripple Creek.
“We have anchored several health-care services in Teller County and are excited to add UCHealth Primary Care — Cripple Creek and its providers’ expertise to our health care family there,” said MaryJo Yantis, vice president of UCHealth Medical Group, South Region. “Patients will benefit in many ways: being linked to all of the services available within our southern Colorado network, a shared medical record system that ensures patients receive a seamless experience wherever they are cared for within UCHealth, and improved access to services locally in Cripple Creek and at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.”
UCHealth services available at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital include primary care, physical therapy and rehabilitation; surgery; radiology; breast care and imaging; gastroenterology; and orthopedics.
Joel Yuhas, Regional CEO for UCHealth Southern Colorado, said improving access to health services has been a primary goal for UCHealth’s expansion into Teller County.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call 689-7763.