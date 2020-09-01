Recently, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to require everyone 18 and older who enters a State Wildlife Area, or SWA, to possess a proper and valid license to hunt or fish in Colorado.
Since this change, I have received a number of phone calls and I wanted to explain why this regulation is good for wildlife.
Statewide, CPW manages more than 350 SWAs and nearly 240 State Trust Lands (STL) for this purpose. In Teller County, we have four SWAs: Dome Rock, Rosemont, Skaguay and Pikes Peak SWA. We also have a STL off Shelf Road.
They are not state parks and are not designed to be.
Colorado’s SWAs are acquired with revenue generated by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses — and are managed with that funding today — primarily to restore, conserve, manage and enhance wildlife and wildlife habitat. These properties may be owned fee title, leased or term or perpetual conservation or access easements.
These properties had always been open to the public. And many people visit these properties and use them as they would any other public land. But they are different. And the big difference is in the way they were acquired: using revenue from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses.
Why does it matter how the areas were purchased? Because Colorado Parks and Wildlife is a user-funded agency. It receives very little taxpayer money from the state General Revenue Fund. All the State Wildlife Areas were purchased with money from hunting and fishing licenses and those same revenues pay to maintain them.
As Colorado’s population — and desire for outdoor recreation — has continued to grow, we’ve seen a significant increase in traffic to these SWAs and STLs. The surge of hikers, wildlife watchers and even campers (illegally) has disrupted wildlife. All the traffic is degrading the habitat. And it is crowding out the hunters and anglers whose financial contributions were critical to acquiring these properties.
So the CPW Commission voted to require a license to enter the properties. There were a couple of goals. One was to discourage use of fragile habitat in wildlife breeding grounds like Dome Rock SWA. The other was to get others to start helping to pay for maintenance and work to conserve these important properties.
For example, in the past if a person went hiking or horseback riding on Dome Rock SWA alone and never purchased a hunting or fishing license, that person never contributed to the acquisition, maintenance or specific habitat projects completed to benefit wildlife. They were using the land free of charge.
It’s important to note there have always been restrictions on many SWAs. A portion of Dome Rock SWA, adjacent to Mueller State Park, is closed several months every year when bighorn sheep are reproducing and nurturing their young or on critical winter range. All of the regulations still apply at SWAs and no one is exempt from the regulations because they have a hunting or fishing license.
A great question I have heard is: “Why can’t I just buy some sort of access permit, like a park’s pass?”
The answer is because funding for these properties is specifically generated by hunting and fishing license sales and the resulting federal match, requested options such as “hiking licenses” or “conservation permits” would not allow for the maintenance and management needed. Any funding from one of these conceptual licenses or permits could reduce the federal aid grants dollar for dollar and thus fail to increase CPW’s ability to protect and manage the properties. We are in talks with the federal government to expand the grant program to cover other licenses but at this point, only hunting and fishing licenses qualify.
So if you’re thinking of visiting an SWA, check it out first on CPW’s SWA finder and make sure you know what kinds of activities are allowed there and what wildlife it is meant to protect.
And don’t forget to get your hunting or fishing license at cpwshop.com before you go.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County. Contact Tim at 227-5281.