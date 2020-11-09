It has been a tough year for our country.
Each and every one of us has been touched in some way by the pandemic that was first reported here in the United States on Jan. 20.
We have become deeply divided. In many ways, we have forgotten a time before COVID-19 and we have forgotten many of the other challenges still facing our country that also deserve our attention. As we approach Veterans Day, a time set aside to honor the service and sacrifice of our Veterans, we need to also be mindful of those in crisis. As an example, we are now losing 20 veterans a day to suicide and veteran homelessness has skyrocketed.
It is estimated that before the pandemic hit our country, our nation had a homeless population of over 630,000 with 67,000 of them being veterans of the armed forces. Due to the transient nature of this population it is very difficult to accurately estimate their numbers. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, estimates that on any given night there are 40,056 homeless veterans on the streets of our nation’s major cities.
According to statistics tracked by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, our homeless veterans are predominantly male, with roughly 9% being female. The majority are single; live in urban areas; and suffer from mental illness, alcohol and/or substance abuse, or co-occurring disorders.
As Veteran’s Day comes to Teller County this year and we look to honor those who have served, it is important that we remember those veterans who have been forgotten and live on our streets and in our forests.
Even in Teller County, where nearly 20% of our population call themselves veterans and we appreciate and honor their service, we have homeless veterans. Organizations like the American Legion and the VFW working with other community partners have done a good job helping veterans once a need is identified. For many, there is a thin line between having a place to live and being homeless.
Recently, however, we lost a homeless veteran who was unknown to us and I think it fitting that we should know his story. He died alone, right here in Teller County. Winston Randolph Hodges was born on April 27, 1942 in Morrison, Oklahoma. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army. He served with the 33rd Artillery Battalion (Howitzer) in Fort Riley, Kansas, as a field communications crewman. He was granted an Honorable Discharge upon leaving the military.
Very little else is known of his life between his discharge from service and when we found him deceased and homeless. We were able to find an elderly sister-in-law who asked that his wishes be honored. He died alone at 78 years old. Was he at peace in the end? Was he hungry or cold? Did he feel forsaken? It is estimated he lived in his car for over five years, constantly moving to avoid detection. In his possession was a note that asked that his body be cremated and scattered in the forest. He must have found some solace in our mountains as so many other veterans do to express that wish.
So, on Oct. 17, veterans from the American Legion, VFW, law enforcement and other community leaders held a memorial ceremony for him in Woodland Park. His service record was read and prayers offered. Then a procession made its way to honor his wishes deep in the forest. He was laid to rest, the sound of “Taps” echoing in its forlorn way off of the surrounding hills. There were no dry eyes present.
Teller County’s homeless population already lives “socially distant” from the rest of us, many of them in the nearly 50% of our county that is comprised of USFS and BLM Federal land. This year, as we honor our veterans by thanking them for their service, I would ask that we all redouble our efforts toward identifying and helping our homeless population, including those who have served this great nation.
As Albert Einstein once said, “The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.”
Dan Williams is a U.S. Army Colonel (retired), Teller County Planning Official, Post 1980 American Legion Commander, Post 6051 VFW member, and the District 1 Teller County Commissioner-Elect.