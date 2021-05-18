Katelyn Whitmore got a big surprise last week. A senior at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School, Whitmore thought she’d won a $500 scholarship from the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Turns out the HDSA had increased the amount of the annual scholarship to $1,000.
“You didn’t win this award, you earned it. You had many challenges and just did amazing in school,” said Tommy Allen, referring to Whitmore’s 4.119 grade point average.
Along with the scholarship, the HDSA presented Whitmore with a large bouquet of roses. Her mother and brother, Tracy and Josh Whitmore, were there to help celebrate.
Whitmore said she plans to study criminal justice in the fall at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
The HDSA, a nonprofit organization, raises money to help fill gaps in the sheriff’s budget. The organization recently provided 11 bulletproof vests to the deputies.
HDSA’s main fundraiser is its golf tournament, which will return this year after a year of COVID cancellations. The tournament is June 11 at Shining Mountain Golf Club in Woodland Park.