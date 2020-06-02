Another service has entered the Streaming Wars.
Nov. 1, 2019, marked the beginning of a quartet of major players joining the over-the-top (OTT) streaming game. Apple TV+ entered the fray with a whimper; Disney+ joined with the bang of a Mandalorian blaster. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s foray into the market, has had a slow rollout for some Xfinity subscribers and will fully launch July 15.
The biggest of the bunch, and perhaps the most serious threat to Netflix’s supremacy, is HBO Max, which launched May 27.
That’s four new streaming services in eight months (five if you count Quibi, but who does?), on top of existing staples like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Go digging and you’ll find a bevy of obscure OTT streamers like Fubo, Philo and Pluto (all of which are real, I promise).
It’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff. We’re at the point — maybe even past it — at which the cable or satellite bills we were complaining about 10 years ago are being dwarfed by the summation of these services’ monthly fees.
So what is HBO Max? The name is a bit of a misnomer. While it does include everything HBO has to offer, it is really a hub for all WarnerMedia content. The HBO name was at the forefront of WarnerMedia and parent-company AT&T’s $4 billion endeavor for its prestige and brand recognition.
“HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said when the name was announced in July 2019.
This, of course, backfired. With HBO Go and HBO Now already in existence, not to mention lots of confusion about how HBO Max fits in with existing cable/satellite/HBO/AT&T subscriptions, the marketing could have gone better. HBO even has a page on its website with the headline, “What’s the Difference Between HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO Max?”
The simple answer is that HBO Now subscribers will get it automatically, and most who subscribe to HBO via cable, satellite or live-TV streaming services will also have immediate access to HBO Max. New subscribers will pay the same price as HBO Now costs — $14.99 per month — a steep price amid the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.
A steep price it may be, but the content library is already impressive at launch. All of the usual HBO properties are there, from old classics like “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” to new hits like “Euphoria” and “Watchmen,” and everything else in between. Plus, HBO’s hundreds of movies are present. In addition to all the upcoming regular HBO shows, HBO Max will also be producing 31 original series (“Max Originals”) in 2020 and 50 more in 2021.
Then there’s the WarnerMedia component. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85.4 billion in 2016 with an OTT service in mind, and now it has arrived. WarnerMedia encompasses a number of properties, but the headliners for HBO Max are Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, HBO, Turner Classic Movies, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, The CW and Crunchyroll. Additionally, offerings from the Criterion Channel, BBC and acclaimed Japanese animation studio Ghibli are also in the lineup.
It’s a lot. For a long time, HBO had been quality over quantity, with Netflix taking the opposite approach. Now, HBO Max has both.
The new big-ticket items for the service are the entire series of “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “Doctor Who.” All the new DC Comics movies and every Batman and Superman movie are there. So are all the “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” films.
The element that may push HBO Max to Netflix levels is its deep — like, Mariana Trench deep — catalog of films. The service launched with 2,000 movies and 10,000 total hours of content, with plans to have more than 18,000 films. Beyond the franchises, there is already an outstanding array of classics available: “Citizen Kane,” “Once Upon a Time in the West,” “North by Northwest,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Casablanca” and many more.
All these OTT services popping up is not a coincidence. Netflix changed the game, harvesting old series and movies from studios who were sitting on them and happy to take a check. Once they all realized they were funding their eventual biggest competitor, they took it into their own hands to produce and reproduce their content. Netflix bought the rights to “Friends” at $30 million per year in 2014. After that deal expired, when “Friends” was far and away Netflix’s most-watched show, Netflix paid $100 million to re-up just for 2019.
The asking price does seem unreasonable at first glance, knowing money is tight for everyone right now. But it is the same price HBO alone was. If cuts need to be made to other streaming services and video entertainment, HBO Max sure seems worth it.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.