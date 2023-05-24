Did Seinfeld and Sesame Street rob us of the ability to be ‘long suffering’? I am a fan of both programs but wonder if they were influential in changing our ability to suffer long. Both programs thrived off of presenting short segments within each fast-paced program. Could the result be our hankering for popcorn in a few seconds from a microwave or a quick meal from the local drive-thru? We want it quick and we want it now. Even briefings I was trained to give in the Air Force were to follow the ABCs of conducting military briefings – accurate, brief and clear.

When I was stationed in England, I was given a small cactus by a fellow Airman who was rotating back to the United States. It was a singular vertical stalk with a ring near the top that supposedly would bloom with small orange buds once a year. I anxiously watched for months waiting to see the blooms of the cactus plant. It was painstaking to wait for the highly anticipated view of the cactus flower. Around that time, the Air Force sent me to a two-week training course. Upon my return, you can imagine my frustration to find some dried out flower petals around the base of the cactus. I had missed the grand event and as I left England after only 21 months, I never did see that plant bloom as anticipated. My long suffering was not rewarded the way I wanted.

In a sermon at the great Kensington Temple in London, Dr. Joel Gregory related how in the 1970s he could preach 36 messages on the book of Ephesians over the course of a year. However, Dr. Gregory says today it is too challenging to engage people to that degree of minutiae for such a lengthy period of time. We simply don’t pay attention and can’t seem to focus for very long anymore. It is no wonder when someone commits an offense against us, we have very little patience with which to deal with that person. Yet when asked if a person is required to forgive 7 times, Jesus admonished the man to forgive 70 times 7 using the tool of exaggeration to make a point about the importance of demonstrating mercy.

It is not uncommon to encounter people who have not spoken to a family member or been absent from a church for years. When you examine the pathology that led to such a boycott, it is common for the division to be related back to a certain incident. Perhaps the separation is due to a culmination of events. Regardless of the circumstances, we are still mandated to have forgiving spirits and to be longsuffering. For the sake of making a point, I would like to spell it as ‘looooongsuffering’.

The apostle Paul stated in Philippians 2:3-4 that we should esteem others better than ourselves. He further would state we are not to only look to our own interests, but to the interest of others. Could it be the reason we have broken relationships with loved ones or churches are because we were only considering our own interests and not those of others? Instead of esteeming others more highly than ourselves, did we place ourselves on a pedestal looking down on them for what they had done to us? Perhaps this coming week, God will show us someone in our lives we need to visit or call to extend a hand of longsuffering. Maybe we should slow down a bit and in the words of an old Mac Davis song, “You got to stop, and smell the roses; you’ve got to count your many blessings every day…”

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com