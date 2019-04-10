Classical music performed in a living room, Hausmusik has resumed in Woodland Park. Distinguished by the intimate setting, the light repast, wine, and sounds provided by professional musicians, Hausmusik next month is in the home of David and LaVerne Catter.
“In the past, in Europe, Hausmusik was for the well-to-do who could afford to have a chamber orchestra, quartet or quintet, for special occasions in their homes,” said David. “This is our invitation to the community.”
The event begins at 5 p.m. May 5 and includes the concert, wine, hors d’oeuvres, coffee and dessert catered by Carmen, a Tapas Bar and Grill. “There’s nothing like this in Woodland Park,” David said.
The musicians will play music by Haydn, Beethoven and Mozart.
Musicians are:
Rebecca Lee Vidal, violin
Vidal played with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic (and Symphony before that) as principal second violin. She is a member of the Hausmusik quartet, which this season marks its 27th year, and has five times been the featured soloist with the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs.
Jacob Klock, violin
Klock was invited to play violin with the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra when he was 14. Soon after graduating from high school in 2004, he became assistant concertmaster of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and won a position with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic the following spring. Since 2010, Jacob has served as Concertmaster of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs.
Jennifer Yopp, cello
Yopp is a member of the Hausmusik String Quartet of Colorado Springs. She was a member of the Colorado Springs Symphony and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic from 1991-2009. She has been a member of the Sunriver Music Festival and soloist with the Breckenridge Music Festival Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and maintains a private studio.
Michael Sabatka, associate principal violist with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic
Before moving to Colorado in 2018, Sabatka performed with the Huntsville Symphony, Chattanooga Symphony, Boise Philharmonic and was a substitute with the Alabama Symphony. An avid chamber musician and teacher, he has served as a faculty member of the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp, Credo Prelude Boston, Chautauqua Music Camp, Credo Oberlin, and as a guest artist at Mississippi State University.
Tickets to the event are $50 and available by calling 687-1199. At the caterer’s request, tickets must be purchased three days (minimum) before the concert.