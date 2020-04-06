In a time when Americans are holed up at home, needs for pet food rise to another level of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
For Teller County pet owners, Harley’s Hope Foundation is a resource for pet parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re focusing strictly on delivering pet food to people who are quarantined and at high risk,” said Cynthia Bullock, co-founder and director of the foundation.
Bullock and her volunteers launched the free food and delivery service after a donation of packaged dog and cat food from Colorado Pet Pantry. “It was literally a ton of food,” she said.
Yet the foundation needed canned food as well as cat litter. “So we diverted money from other programs and purchased items people requested,” she said.
Bullock and her volunteers hear a variety of stories during deliveries. “We delivered cat food and litter to a senior citizen. One of her neighbors reached out to us, said the woman wouldn’t feel comfortable asking for help. She happened to come out as we were walking away and was very appreciative,” Bullock said.
The emergency service is funded chiefly through the seasonal IndyGive! campaign and Colorado Gives Day. “But we are keeping our eye open for any kind of emergency grant funding,” she said.
Bullock and her husband, David Bullock, founded the organization 10 years after the family dog died of cancer, despite the $4,000 three-month treatment bill. “After we lost our dog Harley we realized it is tough going when you’re facing a major diagnosis and can’t afford care,” she said. “We could, but most people can’t, especially seniors on a limited income and maybe they’re dealing with health issues.”
The foundation has a team of drivers who deliver the food. As well, Bullock has compiled a list of volunteers for the foster-adopt program. “We do have folks who are ready to take pets into their homes, care for them and give them back when the original person is ready,” Bullock said. The application to foster is at harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Last week, Bullock contacted Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, along with area veterinarians, to offer help during this uncertain time.
Additionally, Harley’s Hope Foundation is offering vouchers up to $150 for pet medications for individuals who are currently unemployed due to COVID-19 or otherwise affected by the virus. Requests can be made by filling out an application http://harleys-hopefoundation.org/applicationforservices.html. For food requests, call 719-495-6083 or email: info@harleys-hopefoundation.org. The program covers Teller, El Paso and Pueblo counties.