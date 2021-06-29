Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center are back to entertaining the masses.
For tickets to concerts and other events, go online to broadmoorworldarena.com, pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
• Aug. 1: The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their sweet moves and admirable dunking skills to Broadmoor World Arena in their “Spread Game” tour. Tickets are $27-$137.
• Aug. 22: The Grammy Award-winning rock band Chicago will be at the Pikes Peak Center. The group was popular in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, with hits including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Will You Still Love Me?” Tickets are $50.50-$126.50.
• Oct. 1: The folk group The Kingston Trio will bring their “Keep the Music Playing” tour to Pikes Peak Center. While none of the three men are founding members of the group, they each have a connection to the original musicians, including Mike Marvin, who’s the son of founding member Nick Reynolds. Their hits include “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.” Tickets are $37-$43.
• Oct. 5: Dove Award-winning Christian rock band Skillet will perform at Pikes Peak Center. Their 10th album, “Victorious: The Aftermath,” was released last year. Popular songs include “Comatose,” “One Day Too Late” and “Lucy.” Rock band Adelita’s Way will open the show. Tickets are $39.95-$79.95.
• Oct. 16: “A Night Of Soul” with R&B singer Freddie Jackson will come to Pikes Peak Center. Popular songs include “Rock Me Tonight,” “You are My Lady,” “He’ll Never Love You (Like I Do)” and “Love is Just a Touch Away.” Tickets are $40-$125.
