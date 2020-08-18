I was The Gazette’s beat writer for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in the summer of 2003 when Carroll Hardy sauntered into the press box and sat next to me.
An introduction was all I needed and soon I was asking one of the most famous sports figures in Colorado history dozens of questions over the next hour.
Hardy died at the age of 87 on April 9 of complications from dementia. He was a famous two-sport star — baseball and football — first at the University of Colorado and later the NFL and Major League Baseball.
I knew going into our interview that Hardy was the only man to ever pinch-hit for Ted Williams. More on that below.
Hardy, even though he lived most of his life in the Denver area and Steamboat Springs, had ties to the Pikes Peak region. He lit up when he told me he and his wife, Jan, married in Green Mountain Falls on Aug 15, 1956, at Church In the Wildwood.
Hardy said he and Jan loved the Pikes Peak region. They returned to the area in 1958 after his two-year stint in the Army and rented an apartment in Colorado Springs while he was playing in the majors. They moved to Boulder in 1960.
Hardy supplied me with enough great material to write several chapters of a book, but I was only allotted 750 words for my Gazette feature on him.
When I chatted with Hardy, he was 16 years removed from his days as a member of the Denver Broncos’ front-office staff. He and Jan were living a mostly quiet life in Steamboat Springs, but he took the time — at the age of 70 — to play outfield in an old-timers game at Security Service Field. He scored two runs and helped his team to a 5-1 victory.
“I had a good time,” Hardy told me. “I played in the game last year. I didn’t embarrass myself, so they asked me back.”
Hardy’s Broncos career began in 1965. He was still playing in the majors and began working as a scout for the then AFL team. He was the Broncos’ director of scouting from 1970-76, and in 1977 he was promoted to the team’s director of player personnel. That was also the same year the team’s famed “Orange Crush” defense carried the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance.
Hardy often butted heads with Broncos management, as well as head coach Dan Reeves. Hardy was fired after the 1987 season. His final role was as the team’s combine director. The Broncos played in Super Bowls his last two years with the organization.
Now, to Hardy’s famous pinch-hit at bat for Ted Williams. It occurred on Sept. 20, 1960, in Baltimore, when the two were playing for the Boston Red Sox. Williams was in the final year of his illustrious career with Boston.
Hardy told me Williams, while batting in the top of the first inning, fouled a pitch off his foot and limped off the field. Red Sox manager Pinky Higgins looked down the bench at Hardy and summoned him into the game to pinch hit for Williams. Hardy strolled to the plate, where the count was 0-1. He ended the at bat by lining into a line-drive double play to Baltimore pitcher Tom Brewer.
“That’s my claim to fame,” Hardy told me with a smile. “My batting average wasn’t going to get me any free cups of coffee.”
It wasn’t until after Hardy’s famed pinch-hit at bat that statisticians discovered that nobody had ever pinch-hit for Williams. It took about a month to do the research and the season was over by then.
Eight days after pinch-hitting for Williams, Hardy replaced Williams in the field in the eighth inning of the final game Williams played. An inning earlier Williams homered at Fenway Park.
“Pinky did it as a chance for Ted to tip his cap to the Fenway fans,” Hardy told me. “They cheered Ted all the way in and booed me all the way out. He never did tip his cap.”
Hardy and Williams reunited in 1986 at a Red Sox old-timers game, where Hardy doubled off the Green Monster.
“Ted was wonderful,” Hardy recalled. “He called me over. We talked about the time I pinch-hit for him. He really loosened up.”
Hardy also had the unique distinction of pinch-hitting for Carl Yastrzemski and Roger Maris (I interviewed Roger Maris Jr. last summer at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort). In 1958 Hardy earned a starting outfield job with Cleveland alongside Maris and Rocky Colavito, but an appendicitis attack and operation sidelined him, and he never regained his earlier form.
Hardy’s major league career spanned 10 years (1958-67). He played for four different teams. He owned a career batting average of .225 with 17 home runs and 113 RBIs.
Hardy’s fairytale sports career included being in a San Francisco 49ers backfield that featured future hall of famers Y.A. Title, Hugh McElhenny and Joe Perry. The 6-foot, 185-pound Hardy was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 1955.
In 1955 he was a starting flanker, catching 12 passes, four for touchdowns.
Hardy quit the NFL after the 1955 season to concentrate on baseball full-time.
