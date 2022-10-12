WOODLAND PARK • When it comes to resolving conflicts at Gateway Elementary School, fifth-grade ambassadors show the way.
In a ceremony this month at the school, the students became official ambassadors and were presented with with monogrammed vests donated by Hardcastle Heating and Air.
“We help kids who are fighting find a way to solve the problem,” said one ambassador.
In essence, the ambassadors help soothe frayed nerves over childhood incidents of anger and hurt feelings.
Speaking to Chris Hardcastle, co-owner of the business, and Cynthia Sipes, who manages public relations for the company, the students explained their duties. “If a little kid uses a bad word, we try to distract them,” said another ambassador.
If a student’s behavior is deemed out-of-control, the ambassador intervenes and saves the younger kid from going to the principal’s office, which could then lead to a phone call to the parents.
Lauded by Hardcastle and Sipes about their roles in the Ambassador program, a student offered an overview. “We are good leaders making sure that people don’t think we’re fifth-graders who just mess around and aren’t responsible,” she said. “We want to help kids to make sure they are okay.”
The other benefit, she added, is that the school will have a group of little kids who feel comfortable talking to the ambassadors because they like them.
Quizzed by Hardcastle about how they feel about being ambassadors, the students were eager to reply. “I feel good about getting to help people and also by being a better person,” said an ambassador.
The fifth-graders, students of Mickie Richardson, take their roles seriously. “We want to be good ambassadors,” said one of the students.