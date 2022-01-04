Mel Moser was hired by the city of Cripple Creek to manage the Butte Theater in 2012, but he will soon be taking on a new roll. Once the city finds a new theater manager, he’ll be moving to Wyoming to help his brother care for his aging mother.
“I’ll stay on until they find a new manager,” Moser said. “I’m on the search committee, and we have been conducting a lot of interviews. Most applicants don’t understand that this job has a one-person staff. You’re the only employee.”
At the city’s storied theater, the manager, with help from a theater assistant, does it all — everything from taking tickets in the box office to cleaning up spills and disinfecting the theater between shows.
Moser was born in Baker, Montana. He remembers it as having a population of about 3,000, but notes that probably included outlying areas. The highest population recorded by the U.S. Census Bureau was about 2,500 people in the 1970s.
“When people think of Montana, they think of snow-covered peaks, but Baker is in eastern Montana, just 60 or so miles from the South Dakota Badlands,” he said. “They’re not mountains, but the Badlands have a beauty all their own.”
The theater bug bit Moser in seventh grade. “I was 12 or 13 and my first play was ‘Wild Cat Willy gets the Woolys,’” he said. “I played the lead, Wild Cat Willy.”
As a high school student, he worked as a box boy in the Baker grocery store. After graduation, he attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., majoring in English Theater.
“It was educational theater,” he said. “We studied Ibsen, Shakespeare and others, learning the full spectrum.”
During the summers, Moser went back to Baker and worked with his brother in the oil fields.
“Later, I became involved in Billings’ community theater,” he said. “I worked summer stock and dinner theater. We carry on that community theater tradition here at the Butte from February to May.”
Then Moser traveled — sometimes working in theater but also managing nightclubs and tending bar, but he came back to Cripple Creek time and again. His first round with the Cripple Creek theater community was from 1980 to 1984.
This was during the 60 years that Wayne and Dorothy Mackin presented Victorian Melodrama with their own acting company, The Imperial Players, at the Imperial Hotel, which they bought in 1946. The end of that Mackin era came in the early 1990s, when the hotel became a casino.
Determined to carry on the city’s melodrama tradition, Cripple Creek bought Butte Theater in 1999 and refurbished it to include seating for 184 theatergoers. In 2000, with renovations completed, another generation of Mackins — Steve and Bonnie Mackin — took over the theater.
After being approached by the city in 2007, Moser, along with Chris Armbrister and Micky Burdick, founded Thin Air Theatre Company and contracted with the city to provide several shows a year. In 2018, the city hired a different theater company to run the program, but hired Thin Air again in 2020.
For many visitors to Cripple Creek, the high point of each year is the annual Christmas show. 2002 marked the first production of “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol.” It has since become a tradition, and features Moser’s all-time favorite character, the Scrooge-like Zachariah Gooch.
“What I really like about the show is that it incorporates a lot of mining district history: The characters, including Bob Womack, Mollie Kathleen and (Winfield Scott) Stratton, and the historic places give people a history lesson,” Moser said.
His other favorite character is also a grouch — Clem, the hero of “Angel of the Christmas Mine.”
He fondly remembers the time the company produced the musical, “Singing in the Rain.”
“We built a special stage over the existing stage and poured 600 gallons of water on it during every show,” he said. “It was about five inches high in the front and sloped down to drain the water out the back. We squeegeed the water out during every intermission. It was quite a production, but theater isn’t always pretty when you look behind the scenes.”
It was after this that Moser left Thin Air Theatre to become a full-time city employee.
“I felt the city deserved someone who wasn’t affiliated with the theatre company,” he said, adding with a bit of irony, “Pouring 600 gallons of water on the stage during every performance probably wasn’t in the city’s best interest.”
While he is no longer a member of the theatre company, Moser gets to portray some of his favorite characters, including Gooch in the 2021 “Christmas Carol” production.
Moser said the city has been great in supporting the theater, even through the pandemic when they could have just shown movies or shut it down entirely.
“I’m proud of how the city and the patrons support the theater,” he said. “I’m proud of how important the theater has become to the community. I love that we’re doing something different. I hope the new manager keeps that small-town theater feel.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only