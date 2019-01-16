WEDNESDAY-TUESDAY
CHELSEA BEACH: PATH TO PRESENCE EXHIBITION
8 a.m.-8 p.m., The Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free; contact: Laura Ettinger, 231-7202, laura@moxiegirlpr.com, tinyurl.com/y7l4ck9o.
The Manitou Springs Art Center Exhibition “Path to Presence” features traditional paubha paintings and contemporary interpretations by Chelsea Beach. Paubha is the visual presentation of Buddhist and Hindu philosophy and transcendental meditation practices. It is often attached to the Vajrayana form of Buddhism which utilizes visualization to quiet the mind and enter a state of presence. The exhibit runs daily through Feb. 2. Beach studied under master artist Lok Chitrakar for three and a half years and taught for two and half years at Chitrakar’s school in Patan, Nepal, known as Simrik Atelier. She also taught traditional painting at Kathmandu University for two years.
SATURDAY
HIKE: PREACHER’S HOLLOW TO STONER MILL
8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 S. Highway 67, Divide, $8 daily parking pass; cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller/Pages/default.aspx.
Explore nature in winter on a 4-mile hike through the woods with volunteer Naturalist Cindi. Mueller State Park is open every day for hiking, camping and enjoying the outdoors! Winter conditions in the mountains are variable. The trails may be dry or have snow. Often the snow is deeper in the shady forest than can be seen from the trailhead. Snow shoes are recommended with deep snow. Wear layers and appropriate shoes. Check the website for weather conditions. Meet at the Visitor Center parking lot.
SATURDAY
WINTER TRACK DETECTIVES
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Visitor Center, Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
Join an interpretive park ranger for a guided hike up to 2 miles to discover the clues left behind by the Monument’s wildlife. As a track detective, you might encounter tracks, scat, feathers, rubs, burrows, and much more left behind by birds, coyotes, elk, and badgers or perhaps even see some of the wildlife in person. Dress in layers and be ready to walk on uneven ground and possibly snow. Meet at the visitor center. Beneath a grassy mountain valley in central Colorado lies one of the richest and most diverse fossil deposits in the world: Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Petrified redwood stumps up to 14 feet wide and thousands of detailed fossils of insects and plants here reveal the story of a very different, prehistoric Colorado.
MONDAY
PROSPECT’S GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
2-4 p.m., Prospect Home Care Hospice, 16222 Highway 24, Woodland Park, $80 for 8-week course; 687-0549, prospecthch.org.
Facilitated by Susan Marion, MA, LPC, grief support coordinator. This 8-week course runs Monday afternoons through March 4. Topics discussed will be: The six needs of mourning; common grief symptoms; coping skills for strong emotions; adjusting to changing roles and identity; and creating ongoing support systems. Scholarships for the cost of the course are available.