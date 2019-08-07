WEDNESDAY
BUFFALO FOR THE BROKEN HEART
2-3:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Info: Jennie Darrah, 687-9281, ext. 103, jennied@rampartlibrarydistrict.org, wildideabuffalo.com/pages/meet-our-founders.
Dan O’Brien, owner of Cheyenne River Ranch and Wild Idea Buffalo Co. in North Dakota, and two-time winner of the Western Heritage Award, will read from his books and speak about sustainable agriculture, buffalo ranching and his efforts to restore The Great Plains. In addition to writing, O’Brien divides his time between working on the ranch, teaching ecology and writing and serving on the Black Hills branch of The Nature Conservancy. He has been a wildlife biologist and rancher for more than 30 years.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SUNDAY
“GREASE”
Showing through Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head greaser Danny and new (good) girl Sandy try to relive the romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie,” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Rated PG-13 for adult content and mild language. Book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.
SATURDAY
MAYOR’S CUP 5K & 10K RUN
8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Woodland Park, $20; tinyurl.com/yx9bzvnt.
There’s a race for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities at the Mayor’s Cup 5K and 10K runs. Bring the family and enjoy a day of recreation. Events begin with the Kid’s Run, then the 10K/5K races, and the day will wrap up with the Woodland Music Series concert on the Green. Runners who like a challenge will enjoy a unique 5K and 10K courses at an altitude of 8,500 feet through Woodland Park. Run on paved roads through the rolling wooded countryside along Rampart Range Road, Kelley’s Road and the Centennial Trail. The timed 5K walk is a popular event for both serious and casual walkers, and the Kids Run is free for kids ages 2-12 who are not quite ready for the 5K or 10K races. All participants in the kid’s run receive a number and ribbon.
MONDAY
SEMINAR FOR MANAGERS, SUPERVISORS, HR AND MORE
8:30 a.m.-noon, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Colorado Springs; Info: Debbie Miller, 687-9885, Registration: tinyurl.com/y3hk8jxm.
How do you move up from being a good manager to being a star manager? Learn the strategies needed to solve the worst workplace problems, energize your employees and be the manager other managers envy and bosses want to reward. Glenn Shepard lives in Nashville, where he has owned his own business for 30 years and has been in management for 33 years. He is the best-selling author of six books, 13 DVD programs and 658 published articles. His seminar is now the No. 1 rated management and front-line supervisory training in America. Some of the highlights of this seminar will include real world solutions; how to diffuse tension and derail toxic behavior; managing Generation X and Y employees; and how to delegate your way to success. This program has been approved for 3.25 (general) recertification hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute and SHRM.