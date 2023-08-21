The second annual Handbell Workshop and Concert by Forte Handbell Quartet adds another note to the ambience of Green Mountain Falls.

Along with trails, mountain scenery and history of Ute Pass, the town can now claim the title of a place where handbells ring.

The workshop/concert on Sept. 9-10 at Church in the Wildwood features lessons the first day by Forte, musicians based in Colorado Springs who perform for audiences around the country. Ringers Luke Nabeta, Megan Reishus, Tory Marting and Dillon Ekle are on the faculty at Handbell Musicians of America.

Teresa Allen, director of music\handbell choir at the church, organized the event with the idea of attracting bell ringers, wannabe ringers and those who aren’t in the loop about handbells.

“Some people think handbells are just little ding-a-ling things,” Allen said. “No. A handbell is really an instrument.”

Classes are divided into beginning, intermediate and advanced.

“You don’t have to know how to read music – they are going to teach you specific notes,” Allen said. “So, you just have to keep watching for those notes.”

For all levels, Forte will focus on coordination.

“It’s about how you make your hands move and your body flow in order to get to the bell at the right time,” she said.

As director of the handbell choir, Allen met some resistance when she had the musicians change positions on the table.

“But now they’ve embraced that and say how much better they are at reading music because they aren’t reading the same notes all the time,” Allen said.

Forte’s Tory Marting is known for running from one position to the other to ring bells at various spots on the table, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

For the hesitant, Allen advises taking the bell-ringing leap.

“Forte is just so good at teaching, such a delight to work with,” she said.

The workshop begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and includes lessons, two catered meals and rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. for a performance at the church service the next morning. The registration fee is $75, and scholarships are available. Registration is at wildwooducc.org/handbells.

The second day begins with worship at 10:30 a.m. at the church featuring Forte’s students. The Forte concert is at 4 p.m. at the church, with a question-and-answer session preceding the concert at 3:15. The concert is free with the option of a free-will donation.

The two-day event is funded by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.