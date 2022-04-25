Teller County Habitat for Humanity honored the first two residents of the Trailhead Townhomes in a ceremony last week.
“This my first home ever that I’ve owned by myself,” said Sheryl Hrncir, welcoming visitors to her 1,100-square-foot, two-story townhome. A two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom-home with views of Pikes Peak from both levels, the townhome is one of 18 units of nine duplexes to be built on the site.
Allison Brown spoke during the ceremony led by Habitat’s executive director, Keith Meier, and Zonya Rodabough, president of the board. “I’m really excited to have this,” said Brown, whose home is the same size as Hrncir’s.
Each new homeowner put in 400 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction phase. “It’s been a good experience and I’ve learned a lot about construction from each member and about building a house,” Brown said.
The two proud new homeowners, Hrncir and Brown, fit the intent of the nonprofit organization to provide homes for people in the Teller County labor force. Hrncir is a longtime employee of Safeway in Woodland Park. Brown, a lifelong resident of the city, teaches kindergarten.
Both can take advantage of the community garden and barbecue/picnic area on the property at Valley View Drive and Colorado 67.
Distinguished by their energy efficiency to include solar heating, the homes are built with the fire-resistant ICF Fox Blocks, which are filled with concrete. As a result, homeowners received reduced rate for their insurance — and with fire danger high this month, the concrete blocks are another safety measure for the homeowner.
The homes are the result of a partnership of the local Habitat organization and Build with Strength, a coalition of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and the Colorado Ready Mixed Concrete Association. Gregg Lewis and Todd Ohleiser, director of NRMCA and CRMCA, respectively, were on hand to help celebrate.
Habitat’s partners in the project include Central Bank & Trust, Martin Marietta, High Performance Structures, Architectural Workshop, Rampart Surveys and Catamount Engineering.
If the homes were not part of a Habitat project, they would be valued at $390,000, Meier said.
Hrncir couldn’t be more pleased with hers. She is designing a nook for plants to catch the sun in one of the kitchen windows.