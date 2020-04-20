To help protect the county’s first responders during the coronavirus crisis, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County donated 48 Tyvek suits, masks and gloves, along with 48 respirators to the Incident Command Center.
“The community has been giving to us for the past 20 years, it’s great for us to be able to give back,” said Keith Meier, Habitat’s executive director who, with Rick Weaver, the board’s secretary, presented the donation last week at the command center, the public works building. “We are proud to be able to support first responders who take care of our community.”
The donation elevates the county’s preparation for the increased demand for first responders. “It was a much-needed fantastic donation,” said Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management. “Everybody is pitching in to the supply cache. As equipment is needed; it’s given out so that we don’t get hoarding but good usage,” he said.
Teller County agencies have been sharing equipment for more than a month. “We’re trying to optimize all of our personal protective equipment among all responders in the county,” Angell said.
At the end of March, the county dispatched a team to buy thousands of dollars worth of supplies, Angell said, “Before they all got scooped up. So we’re prepared; we’re in good shape for now. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Angell credits Sheryl Decker, county administrator, and the Teller County Commissioners Bob Campbell, Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen for setting aside $150,000 in late February to begin stockpiling supplies through Angell’s office.