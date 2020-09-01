A groundbreaking ceremony held Aug. 21 for for Habitat for Humanity of Teller County’s Trailhead Townhomes signifies 18 families will have new homes next year.
“The Trailhead Townhome concept was born out of Teller County’s pursuit of engaging in the extraordinary,” said Rick Sanford, past president of the nonprofit organization. “In this challenging and uncertain time, it’s been a blessing to continue focusing on our normal, serving families in Teller County and Woodland Park.”
The homes are intended to become a neighborhood. “We’re talking about housing for our firefighters, teachers and police officers, 65% of whom commute here to provide essential service,” said Keith Meier, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Teller County.
Trailhead is an 18-unit townhome project featuring nine duplexes on Valley View Drive and Colorado 67 in Woodland Park.
“We talked about the neighborhood before we even designed the first unit,” Meier said. “We asked how we could bring neighborhood and a sense of community back, so that was the concept.”
The homes are sustainable, low-maintenance and energy efficient, made with concrete walls of Fox Blocks. “All of the houses are designed for solar,” Meier said. “We’ve redefined how we build a house and make it long-lasting.”
Habitat’s partners in the project include Central Bank & Trust, Martin Marietta, High Performance Structures, Architectural Workshop, Rampart Surveys and Catamount Engineering.
“We’re excited about it, have a lot of work ahead of us; this is just the beginning,” Meier said.
To date, 11 families have applied for a townhome and, if selected, will put in 400 hours of sweat equity during the construction phase. Several were on hand for the ceremony.