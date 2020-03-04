Recipient of a $12,800 grant from Teller County Friends of the NRA, the 4H Shooting Sports team has its collective eye on the Jr. Olympics.
The funds will help the team prepare for upcoming competitions with new equipment that includes new rifles, both air and .22’s, shooting jackets, targets, pellets, ammunition, rifle sights and $380 for the archery program.
In the meantime, however, eight 4H team members, who range in age from 9 to 15, spent last week practicing for the Feb. 29 state competition in Fountain.
The competition features two categories: the National Sectional NRA Postal for Air Rifles and Civilian Marksmanship Program Jr. Olympics for .22 rifles. The training included a session at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
During the practice session, Aaron Thomas, 13, scored a personal best for air rifle, Dameon Erb, 14, shot targets from 50 meters with his .22 and scored a personal best. Cameron Spann, 14, scored a 575.7 (out of 600) for target shooting with an air rifle.
Bob Tyler coaches the team in addition to being the 4H leader. A shooter himself, Tyler is a nationally-recognized coach for sports shooting.