MONUMENT • Performing guitar is nothing new to Monument’s Tom Mallon, but playing with the band PsychoBilly seems to continuously have audiences on their feet.
Mallon is no stranger to guitar performance in a rock and blues band. With a music career that has spanned from New England and points along the East Coast, eventually finding himself in the Colorado Springs area, the California-born musician plays for the blues rock group based in Colorado Springs.
PsychoBilly is composed of founding members Lou Layton, lead vocals and guitar, and Justin Keys, bass guitar, as well as Rob Lopez, guitar and vocals, and Kevin Green, drums and vocals. Mallon auditioned for the band last September while being an existing member of the group Double Tap, and he was asked to join.
“This is a very professional group of guys who want the music to be as tight and sound as good as possible, so people know they are dealing with a band that will go places in the music business,” Mallon said. “People seem to really like the music and are dancing every chance they get, so we all feel we are doing it right.”
While PsychoBilly has original music planned for release this fall, recorded in its studio in Colorado Springs, the band has another performance coming on Oct. 1 at Sunshine Studios in Colorado Springs, where it will open for the Kentucky Head Hunters.
Previously, PsychoBilly has been an opener for Buckcherry, Puddle of Mudd, Saving Abel and George Lynch, former guitarist of Dokken.
With the band’s sound being of the highest importance, Mallon said it is fortunate enough to have a sixth member of sorts in Shawn Kalbliesh, who serves as sound engineer.
“Our front-end sound is extremely important but doing the performance, we really try to make sure that we are getting the audience to participate in the music,” Mallon said. “We want a happy, dancing crowd or fists in the air rocking out to the music.”
With the amount of quality music acts being extensive in the Pikes Peak area, Mallon said PsychoBilly is unique as it has the ability to play many different styles while adding its own twist based on rock, blues and jazz . Mallon studied jazz performance at the University of Maine and with Dennis Sandoli in Philadelphia in the 1980s.
“All of the members grew up in different parts of the United States, which brings mixed perspectives to the music and interaction with the audience,” Mallon said.
Layton was born in Louisiana and raised in Arkansas, while Keys is from Texas. Lopez grew up in Southern California, and Green was born in Louisiana.
While PsychoBilly has met with plenty of success thus far, larger goals are on the horizon with the recording and release of their upcoming original music. Marketing its original works through social media and a desire to tour in support of its music will be key in taking the next step for the blues/rock group.
“We plan on doing larger venues and starting to direct ourselves towards Denver and beyond,” Mallon said. “We will be recording new original music in our studio this late fall into winter with hopes of launching it and more live shows this spring 2023.”
In addition to the upcoming opening act for the Kentucky Head Hunters on Oct. 1, PsychoBilly is booked for corporate events and private parties in the coming weeks and months, as well as an appearance at Prost Brewery Sept. 24 in Highlands Ranch and Harley Davidson Bike Night Oct. 7 on North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.