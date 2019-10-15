Woodland Park High School started the school year with a new outlook on culture, philosophy, grading, and learning. WPHS Principal Kevin Burr believes parents are partners in the learning process and he and the rest of the staff are eager to join together in learning about this philosophy. He is offering “Coffee with Kevin” on the third Thursday of every month to anyone who wants to discuss the new direction of WPHS.
“With any change, there are apprehensions, fears and new skills needed. We are committed to helping our staff, students, parents and community understand the concepts and develop the necessary skills to thrive in this system,” Burr said. “We are confident of the value and benefit to our students in their increasing habits of success and preparedness for life after high school.”
WPHS knows that grades are a representation of academic proficiency and will be communicated to many different people (ie; students, parents, academic institutions, potential employers, etc.). WPHS will always look to core values to ensure consistency; all teachers and professionals at WPHS commit to the following core values:
• There are specific elements of content knowledge and transferable skills that all students should know and be able to do as a result of going to school.
• Grades represent learning (not behaviors). They should be valid, fair, consistent, and clearly reflect what students know (content knowledge) and are able to do (transferable skills).
• Transferable skills are more important than content knowledge.
• Learning is dynamic, messy, and non-sequential. Students may need more than one opportunity to prove proficiency. Retakes on tests and redoing projects are essential.
• Learning involves struggle and frustration; students should be doing the “heavy lifting” of learning.
• Habits of Success are modeled, taught, developed, and nurtured.
The scores in the attached graphic represent learning and knowledge; oftentimes, traditional grades do not. Scoring (and eventually grading) against a standard is the right thing to do, according to district and school leaders; especially when meeting the standard is nearly a guarantee for post-secondary readiness. The State of Colorado has changed graduation requirements for the classes of 2021 and beyond. Qualifying scores on the SAT are now required beyond the local school district requirements for passing courses. Post-Secondary Readiness (college/career readiness) is now a graduation requirement. The Colorado Graduation Requirements Menu of options to meet this requirement (other than SAT scores) can be found at cde.state.co.us/postsecondary/20-menu-of-options
“This is all about increasing the level of rigor expected of our students,” Burr said. “The world of the 21st century demands more of lifelong learning than the 20th century. New careers, which are yet to be invented, will confront the next generation constantly. Preparing for continual learning is very important for the workforce of the next half-century.” Burr assures parents and students that transcripts will still be represented with traditional grades of A-B-C and a student’s GPA will still be calculated accordingly.
“WPHS wants the same thing for your student as you do. Ultimately, we want them to have every option available to them once they leave our doors. Readiness is the key,” Burr said. “Without accelerating and improving the rigor of their high school experience, options begin to diminish; or even close. We know this is important to our community, our students and their parents. Meeting the challenges of a new set of expectations from society is something WPHS is ready to rise toward.”
For more information, check the WPHS website calendar at wpsdk12.org/wphs. “Coffee with Kevin” is on the third Thursday of each month (except December and March) in the WPHS library from 7:30-9 a.m. “Pizza with the Principal” will be held on Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the WPHS library. Presentations can also be requested for local community groups.
“Our goal is to ensure that everyone understands what is happening at WPHS,” Burr said.