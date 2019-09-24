A “smart meter” is an electronic two-way transmission device that records consumption of electricity and communicates the information wirelessly to the electric supplier for monitoring and billing purposes.
My introduction to the world of smart meters came when I watched the documentary “Take Back Your Power,” which covers the history of these data-collection devices that emit radiation. It documents the uphill battle of ordinary citizens and communities against government and utility interests who are apparently determined to cover the earth with this radiation-emitting technology. When I found out my dear friend in California had become seriously ill after the installation of a smart meter, the issue became personal.
I contacted Intermountain Rural Electric Association and learned that the installation of smart meters in Woodland Park is set to begin in January 2020. When I expressed my concerns I was told, “We’ve looked into it, there isn’t a problem.” As I continued to list the problems other people and communities have experienced — such as headaches, insomnia, fatigue, Tinnitus, heart palpitations, decreased immune and cognitive function and irritability — the IREA representative said again, “We’ve looked into it, there isn’t a problem.”
At that point I knew we had a big problem!
I felt my only option was to “opt out,” which would mean going through a difficult and expensive process to refuse a smart meter and keep my old analog meter. Imagine my shock when I found out I don’t have a (non-radiating) analog meter! I have a radiating meter which is disguised as an analog meter, complete with all the little clock-like circles and no digital readout. Apparently it was installed in 2011. It emits a spike of radiation every second or so, around the clock, sending a signal that can be picked up by an IREA truck passing by my house. I know this because I bought a $200 TriField testing meter and tested it myself.
Putting two and two together I realized that sleep problems I’d been having started about the time the radiating meter was installed. I spent a lot of time and money trying to overcome my sleep issues. Nothing worked. My lack of sleep was followed by depression and anxiety. Finally, I resorted to medication.
The realization hit me that I’ll still have the radiating meter that could be causing my sleep issues!
It’ seems that Smart Meters are just a part of the whole electro-pollution problem, as evidenced by my California friend’s health issues.
If you choose to opt out of getting a smart meter, there is a penalty of $80 and a monthly charge of $20.
IREA says there is no option to go back to a non-radiating analog meter, which by the way, are relatively inexpensive and last for decades. Smart Meters, like most wireless devices, last only a few years. Unlike cell phones and computers, smart meters give you very little benefit for the health issues they may cause.
And here’s a thought; why can’t the meter send a signal once a month instead of constantly pulsing radiation 24/7?
The August newsletter from IREA notes the “misinformation” found on the internet regarding health concerns, fire danger, data security and customer privacy surrounding smart meters.
I strongly encourage you to research it for yourself. Here are some sources I found to be helpful: freedomtaker.com; emfhelpcenter.com; emfsafetynetwork.org; and environmentaltrust.org.
Now: Go to takebackyourpower.net and watch the documentary for free
Next: Look into the four areas mentioned in the latest IREA newsletter: health concerns; fire danger; data security; and customer privacy.
My greatest concern is my health and my husband’s health. Yours may be privacy (the newer meters send and receive data around the clock) or financial (people report that their electric bills skyrocketed after a smart meter was installed).
I Googled “Are Smart Meters Safe?” Hundreds of articles came up from myriad sources — doctors, scientists, researchers, electricians, epidemiologists, and ordinary citizens. I discovered that the World Health Organization classifies wireless radiation as a “Class 2b carcinogen” — along with tobacco and asbestos —based on studies linking cell phone radiation to brain tumors. It occurred to me that radiation from these wireless smart meters could harm my pets as well as myself.
And here is the most important question. What do we do about it?
I have sounded the alarm here. The rest is up to all of us to decide. Do we want to fight this? There are whole cities and counties who have not only refused radiating meters but have had all smart meters removed and replaced with safe, non-radiating analog meters.
Woodland Park, let’s take back our power!
Georgell DeMello is a retired mother and grandmother who has lived in Woodland Park since 1981 with her husband of 51 years, Joe, who managed Gold Hill Theaters for 27 years. Contact her at nosmartmeter2020@gmail.com