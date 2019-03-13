Guest column: What you need to know about frostbite and hypothermia
The saying in Colorado is so true: if you don’t like the weather, stick around awhile and it will change.
In the space of a week, the temperature can go from 70 degrees to -14 degrees, from sunshine to blizzard, and everything in between. We must always be prepared.
Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns when the weather dips below freezing, according to Dr. John Hall, an emergency department physician at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Hall advises those out in cold weather who to feel a prickly pain anywhere on their bodies should pay attention. That sensation may be associated with a condition known as frost nip, a mild form of frostbite which occurs after brief exposure to freezing temperatures. Unlike frostbite, no actual freezing of the skin tissues occurs, and frost nip causes no lasting damage once rewarmed.
Frostbite can occur with exposure to freezing temperatures at or below 32 degrees and is characterized by the actual freezing of the skin layers, leading to varying degrees of skin damage, Hall said.
Wind on exposed skin can also cause frostbite. Hall said he once treated a patient who didn’t wear motorcycle gloves on a ride and lost several fingers.
When the wind chill is zero to -15 degrees, it takes only about 30 minutes to an hour for exposed skin to get frostbite. That time is cut in half when the wind chill is between -15 and -30 degrees. When wind chill drops to -30 to -50 degrees below zero, there are fewer than 10 to 15 minutes before frostbite sets in.
Some symptoms of frostbite may include cold skin with a prickling feeling, numbness, discolored skin, joint and muscle stiffness causing clumsiness and blistering after rewarming in severe cases. The use of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) in frostbite has been shown to be effective, according to research by the Department of Pharmacy, Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.
Hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. The most common cause of hypothermia is exposure to cold weather conditions or cold water. Prolonged exposure to environments that are colder than your body can lead to hypothermia if you aren’t dressed appropriately or can’t control the conditions.
Hall indicated that rewarming is extremely painful and may require IV pain medications, so it is advised to bring the patient into the hospital to get this done. He said that frostbite is freezing of water, which makes up 60 percent of our body. When water freezes, it creates ice crystals in the outer parts of the cells, which causes the interior of the cells to expand, pushing against the plasma membrane until the cell bursts.
Everyone is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia, especially older adults and very young children.
Here are tips and risk factors to watch for help avoid getting either frostbite or hypothermia:
- Dress in layers. You can add or remove clothing depending upon the temperature. It is extremely important to have quality socks, gloves and a hat. Toes, fingers and ears are especially at risk when the weather turns cold.
- Avoid exhaustion. Your tolerance for cold diminishes when you are fatigued.
- Older adults’ ability to regulate temperature and to sense cold may lessen with age. Some older adults may not be able to communicate or have the ability to move to a warmer location when they are cold.
- Children lose heat faster than adults. They also ignore the cold because they aren’t thinking of it when they’re out having fun. They may not dress properly for the conditions or know when they should get out of the cold.
- People with dementia, a mental illness or other conditions that interfere with judgment may not dress appropriately for the weather or understand the cold weather risks. They may wander or get lost easily and be exposed to the elements.
- Alcohol consumption may make your body feel warm inside, but it causes your blood vessels to expand, resulting in more rapid heat loss from the surface of your skin. Alcohol can also interfere with your judgment about dressing appropriately for cold weather and getting out of the cold when needed.
- Certain health disorders affect your body’s ability to regulate body temperature such as hypothyroidism, stroke, diabetes and trauma.
- Certain medications also affect your body’s ability to regulate body temperature, such as antidepressants, narcotic pain medications and sedatives. Those suffering with peripheral neuropathy can increase the risk of frostbite because they may not have the ability to feel their fingers, toes or other extremities and not realize they are putting themselves at risk, Hall said.
- Stay as dry as possible. Get out of wet clothing as soon as possible. Be especially careful to keep your hands and feet dry, as it’s easy for snow to get into mittens and boots.
Keep an emergency supply kit in your car in case you get stranded. This kit may include an extra coat, hat and gloves (boots, if possible), a blanket, lighter/matches, bottled water, first-aid kit, flares, non-perishable snacks, cellphone and car charger.
If you become stranded, move all your emergency supplies in the car with you, huddle together and stay covered. Run the car for 10 minutes each hour to warm it up. Make sure a window is slightly open and the exhaust pipe is clear of snow/debris while the engine is running.
Deb Idleman is coordinator of special events for UCHealth in Woodland Park. Learn more at uchealth.org.