Guest Column: Vaccinations save lives
There are outbreaks of measles in Oregon, Washington, New York, Texas, and Illinois, and individual cases in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, and New Jersey. More than 206 people had been confirmed to have the disease in 2019 — a threefold increase from the same period in 2010. Believe it or not, measles was declared eradicated from the United States in 2000. Now we hear daily of families afraid to leave home with their newborn for fear of contracting the disease.
These outbreaks are a blunt reminder of how vulnerable we are in Colorado. For the 2017-18 school year, Colorado’s vaccination rate for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) ranked 49th out of the 49 states, with a coverage rate of 88.7 percent for two doses of MMR. Teller County’s rate of fully vaccinated children at kindergarten entry is only 31.7 percent for the MMR vaccine. We need 95 percent coverage to prevent a measles outbreak. While the difference may seem small, it’s the difference between sickness and health for infants, those who have compromised immune systems and pregnant women.
Vaccines are one of the greatest successes of our time — reducing illness, medical costs and emotional heartbreak for countless families. Vaccines have eradicated smallpox, nearly eliminated polio and reduced disability and suffering from infections caused by measles, diphtheria and whooping cough. Yet, vaccines are victims of their own success.
In some places, we are seeing a rise in “vaccine hesitancy.” That is, families whose children do not receive immunizations within the schedule recommended by scientific research. This is not surprising, given that most of us have never had to witness the devastating consequence for people with measles will require hospitalization. In 2017, in Colorado, 9,424 children were taken to the hospital because they were ill from a disease that could have been prevented by vaccination.
Some parents have concerns about vaccines because they’re trying to do the best for their child and are, rightfully, being cautious about decisions that will affect them. This is every parent’s job, after all. The truth is, vaccination saves lives; approximately 33,000 each year in the U.S. Some of the best minds in science have and continue to work on vaccines to make them safe and effective — for the community, and for their own children.
In the end, we all pay the cost of controlling the spread of illness from diseases that can be prevented by a vaccine. Washington State declared a state of emergency in response to their measles outbreak to receive federal funding to respond; it has cost more than $1 million so far. Schools pay a cost to continue to meet education standards despite children being absent for weeks. And, most importantly, immuno-compromised individuals and their families pay the cost of being vulnerable to severe illness.
For immunizations to protect each of us, all of us who can get fully vaccinated, must. Diseases quickly become outbreaks when we don’t work together. High rates of vaccination are needed to keep our families, friends, neighbors, and communities healthy and safe. We are privileged to have access to vaccinations — an opportunity that many others do not. As a part of this community, we have a responsibility to each other. We’ve eradicated disease before; let’s do it again.
Teller County Public Health & Environment offers vaccine services for children and adults. Most insurances are accepted. No child under age 19 will be turned away for inability to pay for vaccines. Appointments are available in Cripple Creek and Divide. Call 687-6416 to schedule an appointment.
Jacqueline Revello, RN, MA, is director of Teller County Public Health and Environment. Learn more at co.teller.co.us/PublicHealth.