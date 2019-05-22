Guest column: This Memorial Day, we remember
From the dawn of time, warfighters have gone to battle with one thought in mind: that they would be remembered if they did not make it home. Warriors have always longed to be remembered for their deeds, the causes they fought for, their bravery and sacrifice, their courage under fire, and the kind of friend they were to others in combat. For many, their greatest fear was not the enemy, but rather, being forgotten by those left behind and those who sent them.
But remember we must. Remembering the sacrifices of our fallen heroes makes sure they do not die in vain. It keeps them alive in our memories. If we remember the lives of those “forever young,” they will continue to inspire us, teach us lessons from the past and keep us mindful of our mortality. Hindsight and history are often harsh critics of the political reasons for why we send our sons and daughters to war — but we cannot allow the passing of time to erase the lives and memories of those who fought and died in those wars.
In 480 B.C. in the Battle of Thermopylae, the 300 Spartans led by King Leonidas are remembered for the almost supernatural power of those defending their own homeland against invaders with superior numbers. As he departed for battle, never to return, King Leonidas is purported to have has asked his wife to remember him, remarry and live a good life.
In the winter of 1777-78, the Continental Army, under command of General George Washington, lost 2,000 of its 12,000 men at Valley Forge due to exposure, starvation, disease, and a lack of clothing and shoes. Their sacrifice is remembered for enabling us to be a free nation.
In 1854, in the Crimean War, 600 British light cavalry horsemen led by Lord Cardigan charged directly into a Russian Artillery battery suffering withering casualties. Their example of valor and sacrifice was memorialized by Lord Tennyson’s poem “The Charge of the Light Brigade” and has inspired generations of warfighters.
In WWI, on May 3, 1915, after attending his friend’s funeral, Lt. Col. John McCrae was inspired to write the poem”‘In Flanders Fields” while still on the front lines. His poem immortalized the enormous sacrifice of that generation and inspired the tradition of giving or wearing poppies when honoring those who have passed in combat. “In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row, that mark our place: and in the sky, the larks still bravely singing fly, scarce heard amid the guns below.”
This Memorial Day, take the time to remember those who made us free. Remember their sacrifices; from the ancients to those on the front lines today who continue to stand in harm’s way ready to make the ultimate sacrifice — there is still a cost to the freedom we enjoy.
Remember our latest Afghanistan War casualty and American hero; his name was Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, a Marine from Delaware and decorated New York City firefighter. He was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on April 8, 2019. He was 43 years old and left behind three daughters, ages 4, 8 and 10 and his wife, Shannon. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors on May 1, 2019. He cannot be forgotten.
Dan Williams is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and decorated combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the Teller County Planning Official, the Commander of Post 1980 American Legion, a member of VFW Post 6051, and a Teller County veteran leader. He lives with his wife, also a retired U.S. Army Colonel and nurse, on their ranch near Cripple Creek.