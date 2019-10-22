Across Colorado, families are waking up to a nip in the air and snow in the forecast. Fall is officially here and cooler temperatures are upon us. As we pull jackets from the closet and visit the coffee shop for a favorite seasonal caffeinated beverage, it is also time to think about how to get your home ready for the season.
“Taking a few steps today before winter arrives will save your family money and provide peace of mind when temperatures dip,” said Black Hills Energy Colorado Vice President Susan Bailey. “Black Hills Energy strives to be the safest energy company in the country, and we know this can be accomplished with the help of our customers.”
Black Hills Energy is recommending the following safety and efficiency tips for customers across Colorado.
Ways to stay safe
• Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If your nose picks up this scent, immediately leave the area, and call 911 once you’re away from the site.
• Wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it’s safe to return.
• Never use a mobile phone, touch a light switch or start an engine while near a suspected gas leak.
• Ensure your home is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, and never use gas ranges, ovens or clothes dryers to heat your home.
Ways to reduce energy costs
• Prevent heat loss. Cut heat loss by caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows.
• You can save as much as 10% a year on your heating bill by simply turning your thermostat back 10 to 15 percent for eight hours.
• Clean your furnace filter monthly, and follow any other routine maintenance procedures described in the owner’s manual. Dirty filters make your furnace run much harder and circulate dirty air through your house.
• It’s recommended to have your furnace inspected by a professional once a year. Along with providing safe, reliable natural gas, Black Hills Energy also performs furnace inspections for an added fee to prevent a minor nuisance from becoming a costly concern.
“The continued low price of natural gas results in exceptional value to Colorado customers who pay an average of $66 for their monthly residential bill,” Bailey added. “Although that’s lower than most other bills, we also provide emergency utility assistance thanks to our Black Hills Cares program.”
Black Hills Cares works with local nonprofits to distribute financial aid to customers who show need. Last year, Black Hills Energy and its customers distributed more than $111,000 in utility assistance in Colorado. To access this program, simply call United Way’s 2-1-1, or visit 211.org to be connected to a specialist for assistance.
Additionally, heat assistance is available to income-qualified Colorado residents through the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program, or LEAP. LEAP applications open on Nov. 1 for the 2019/2020 heating season. Learn more at colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/leap.
Coloradans looking for help with their Black Hills Energy bill can visit BlackHillsEnergy.com or call 1-800-504-2000 to schedule a seasonal furnace inspection for an additional fee.