Guest Column: Mobilizing youths to serve elder population can help Teller County seniors age in place
Senior independence is a topic dear to many of us in Teller County, and it will only become more important to discuss as life expectancy increases and nuclear family dynamics change.
Senior issues have been my primary focus since my mother died when I was 47 and my father was incapable of taking care of himself. I started out as a long-distance caretaker, since I was still raising children 1,000 miles away from my parents. Arranging meals, housekeeping, chores, shopping, and errands in remote rural communities were the challenge. Commonly available assistance companies and agencies in larger cities are scarce in our rural counties like Teller, Park and Chaffee. These experiences contribute to not only my awareness, but to a mission to support by all means possible, all efforts for services provided by contributing companies and agencies in rural mountain communities like Woodland Park.
As families have become less centralized in their care-giving interests in recent eras, seniors must be self-reliant to a level that challenges their savings, fixed incomes and certainly their patience and endurance. Volunteer organizations like the Boy and Girl Scouts and the church and youth organizations we had when we were younger are now scarce and less involved — at least in the capacity we would need them to be to truly assist with our Baby Boomer senior explosion. I find many seniors themselves taking up the torch of volunteerism to fill that gap missing in this era. As admirable as this is, it has limits we need to recognize, like health limitations and continuity of service.
As soon as I moved closer to my father, I found the only way to completely supplement local resources was to get family involved. When that family is just one or two individuals, gaps naturally occur.
I believe we, as the community of Woodland Park and Teller County, must encourage more willing organizations and volunteers to supplement the senior services already striving to meet these needs. Our senior citizens deserve the dignity to attempt to stay in their homes if possible. Certainly the many-able citizens of our community — including youths and those involved in schools and church organizations — are abundant. Our youths will eventually age into similar circumstances of limited finances and physical ability, so their service of local elders is a noble calling, worthy of their volunteering for public service.
Help a senior neighbor take their trash can to the curb, shovel their driveway, walk their dog, make a grocery run, watch TV with them, learn about their personal history, escort their vehicle to an oil change, make a visit to see if they need a meal delivered, weed and water their garden, fill their bird feeders, help with home repairs, and more. They will be grateful beyond your imagination!
Please join me in finding innovative and inclusive ways to energize service to our community’s growing senior population and their desire for independent living. We need action, not just words, to assist these valued senior citizens and veterans.
Val Carr serves as Mayor Pro-tem of Woodland Park. Send your guest columns for print consideration to the editor at hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.