Guest Column: Lack of acceptance for medical, recreational marijuana in Teller County is frustrating
Editor’s note: The following is in response to Courier Fit and Healthy columnist Cord Prettyman’s two-part column titled “Is cannabis safe?” published in the Feb. 6 Courier and “Is marijuana safe for seniors?” in the Feb. 20 issue.
After living in Denver for a minute and hating the city, my husband and I spent our life savings to move to Teller County where we could live out our lives peacefully outside the hustle and bustle of crowded city streets. However, having lived here now for more than two years, I am shocked and disgusted by the number of people who still proliferate antiquated, ill-informed attitudes on cannabis in this county — much less in a public forum where they can spread their misinformation.
Before I start my argument, let me set my credentials, so you understand I’m not just some random “Joe Stoner.” I am a college-educated, professional woman. After spending 20 years in corporate America, I chose to walk a different path in life. I worked the front lines of the cannabis movement as a cannabis adviser on the medical and recreational sides of the market. I have spent the last three years completely immersed in the industry — learning, researching and studying. Over the last three years, I have spent no fewer than 40 to 60 hours a week researching and writing about cannabis science, technology and medicine.
As a journalist in the industry, I have researched and written more than 400 articles, as well as dozens of materials for cannabis businesses, physicians and publications. I also helped write a cannabis curriculum for new physicians learning about cannabis. I’ve had the honor of working with dozens of researchers, scientists and professionals from all over the globe.
While I’m no doctor, I am far from a layman. I have made understanding and following cannabis research my life’s work.
I wonder, Mr. Prettyman, how much time have you spent dedicated to understanding the pharmacology of cannabis before you spread this misinformation? How much do you know about the Endocannabinoid System? Are you aware of the published research which states “understanding how to modulate the endocannabinoid system, could mitigate all human disease?” Have you read that particular study?
As you tout the medical expertise of a New York Times reporter, know that experts are tearing this book to shreds within the cannabis industry and by the professionals who know better. Most rank it right up there with “Reefer Madness.” I will happily explain why that book has no merit.
1. Of course, a panel of American doctors is going to say “results are inclusive.” U.S.-sanctioned research on cannabis is about seven decades behind all other botanicals because of scheduling and research restrictions. Israel, Canada, Germany, and England all have active cannabis clinical trials in all realms of health and wellness — in fact, Israel claims more than 30 years of specialized research on the plant and how it reacts with the human body.
2. Only nine percent of U.S.-based universities teach anything about cannabis. People in the medical profession know absolutely nothing about marijuana except that someone in the 1960s told them it is bad. Moreover, we all know the history of cannabis and that Harry Anslinger’s hatred for the herb was based on prejudice, not on science. His so-called “Gore Files” of marijuana-related crimes, that he used to persuade ignorant Americans were all debunked several years later. Thanks to Nixon, his racial bias and misinformation carried on for decades.
Does cannabis need more research? Absolutely. As an advocate, there’s nothing I want more than to see U.S. lawmakers put as much effort into a fair study of the plant as they do into making sure they get their raises. Sure, those of us who are choosing to medicate what ails us with an herb, rather than pharmaceuticals, are definitely guinea pigs, and I gladly accept that risk.
One of the most significant problems I have with opponent arguments against cannabis is when someone, usually a doctor, says, “But we don’t know the long-term side effects of marijuana —we don’t know if it’s safe!” Is alcohol safe? Eighty-eight thousand people per year die from alcohol. Yet, you can purchase alcohol in restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores. The government doesn’t require you to register for access to liquor and mandate that all sales are tracked and only sold from liquor stores.
What are the long-term side effects of opiates? We know that the long-term effects of opiates are detrimental and even lead to death. Thirty-five percent of the 70,000 people who died from an overdose in 2017, died from legally prescribed opioid medications. More than 40 people a day die from prescription opiates, many over the age of 65. Did we consider the long-term effects for them before the doctor wrote that script?
In the Midwest, my husband’s pain doctor over-prescribed him regularly. At one point, they had him taking four hydrocodone, four Percocet, and two fentanyl patches a day for the chronic pain caused by a failed cervical neck fusion. His general physician had him taking high blood-pressure medication and high cholesterol medication. He had Type 2 diabetes and took Metformin three times a day. He took gabapentin for nerve pain, Flexeril to help with muscle soreness and the cherry on top — Xanax for anxiety.
Did his doctors consider the side effects of that cocktail? They nearly killed us both and almost destroyed our marriage.
Since moving to Colorado and understanding how to use cannabis as a supplement and not a drug, my husband and I eliminated the need for 13 prescriptions between the two of us. As of today, we haven’t needed a doctor in three years. We take no pharmaceutical medications, we’ve lost around 150 pounds and gained about 15 years of our lives back. My husband walked away from nearly 10 years of legally-prescribed opioid addiction without so much as a symptom of withdrawal.
So, Mr. Prettyman, when you ask “Is marijuana safe?” – I implore you to question: “Compared to what?”
Kristina Etter is a cannabis content writer who lives in Teller County. She can be found at kristina-etter.com.