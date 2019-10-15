Georgell Demello’s guest column, “Woodland Park, let’s take back our power” [Sept. 24] offers anecdotal evidence aimed at misleading readers into believing utility meters are the cause of many of the world’s woes. AMI meters have been studied extensively and not been found harmful by any credible source, nor is there any science to support the claim that they are. Headaches, insomnia and the other ailments in the litany offered by Ms. Demello have been around much longer than AMI meters. Anecdotes such as those cited in her letter confuse correlation with causation, if they are not outright erroneous. For example, the letter ascribes sleep troubles to the installation of a “radiating” meter in 2011, but the meter to which she refers was installed in 2006, five years before her insomnia began.
AMI meters will be beneficial, not harmful. The meters will improve reliability, allow us to more quickly diagnose and respond to outages, better target capital spending, allow more flexibility in designing rates our customers want and reduce IREA vehicle usage by approximately 400,000 miles per year, among other benefits.
When the author contacted our office in July of this year stating she was planning to write this column, rather than being dismissive or saying “we’ve looked into it and there is no problem,” as she falsely claims, I drove from Sedalia and met with the author at the Woodland Park library.
We talked for over two hours in a meeting room with no fewer than five smart phones, three laptops and two Bluetooth devices awash in the library’s free Wi-Fi signal as we discussed her concerns about a meter outside her home emitting 12,000 times less radio frequency (RF) than just one cell phone sitting next to her on the table. I listened to her viewpoint, offered other viewpoints for her to consider and referred her to IREA.coop, where we have more information on this topic, including independent studies from organizations like the American Cancer Society, National Energy Technology Laboratory, the Electric Power Research Institute and the California Council on Science and Technology, all of which have studied the issue of RF from smart meters and concluded there is no health threat.
Over the next several weeks, we spent hours on the phone and communicating via text as I fielded every question she had, each time asking if she’d taken a minute to look at our website. Each time she said she had not. I’ll admit that our website and the sources we cite are not as entertaining as the wildly inaccurate videos and conspiracy theories relied upon and cited by Ms. Demello in her column, but they should be reviewed by anyone concerned about so-called “smart meters.”
The author points out the World Health Organization has classified wireless radiation as a “Class 2b possible carcinogen.” WHO also says this, however: “Is there a connection between certain health problems and exposure to radiofrequency fields via cellphone use? The results of most studies conducted to date indicate that there is not. In addition, attempts to replicate and confirm the few studies that did show a connection have failed.”
I was pleased to see the first comment in response to the author’s column was an astute observation from someone who pointed out that coffee also appears on the list of 2b possible carcinogens. So do pickled vegetables and aloe vera. It’s easy to suspect “possible” harm and hard to prove a negative proposition. Many studies have been done, and more than 70 million AMI meters have been installed in the U.S., but no harmful effects have been found.
These meters communicate via radio frequency and emit non-ionizing radiation, as has every meter we’ve installed in our service territory for about 15 years. Your current meter emits non-ionizing radiation. So do your water meter and gas meter.
And your cell phone.
And your laptop.
And your microwave.
And your Wi-Fi router.
And your AM/FM radio.
Even if your meter transmitted constantly for 24 hours a day, it would not emit enough non-ionizing radiation to be considered harmful, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Even then, it wouldn’t hold a candle to how much RF is emitted from your cell phone next to your head or in your pocket.
We encourage you to get more information if you have questions or doubts. The websites the author refers to are largely self-serving, in some cases offering to sell electronic devices. Others will encourage you to donate to their cause as they try to convince you of the vast conspiracy working against you. Without exception, every single one of them asks for money one way or another.
For facts and scientific evidence, I encourage you to visit www.IREA.coop/ami/. There you’ll find Frequently Asked Questions, Customer Benefits, informational videos and the third-party studies mentioned previously, as well as other helpful resources.
If, after considering the information, you still do not feel you’d like an AMI meter on your property, we won’t force it on you. You can choose to “opt out.” There is a one-time nonstandard meter fee of $80 and a $20 monthly meter-reading fee. These are not penalties. It costs money to maintain two separate metering systems, and AMI is much more efficient than any other metering system. People who are not opting out shouldn’t be expected to pay more to cover the expense of those who are.
Either way, we hope you’ll consider all of the information and more than one viewpoint before making your decision.
There’s no need to feel like you need to “take back your power.” With IREA, the power is already yours.
Josh Liss is public affairs director for Intermountain Rural Electric Association.