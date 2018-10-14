By Justice Burnaugh
With less than a month before Coloradans head to the polls in November, major democrat and republican candidates debated Saturday night at the Penrose House Conference Center in Colorado Springs. The debates, moderated by KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk, covered a slew of issues spanning transportation, public education, renewable energy and campaign finance reform.
The night began with a panel that included the candidates for attorney general, Phil Weiser (D) and George Brauchler (R); the candidates for secretary of state, Jena Griswold (D) and Wayne Williams (R); and the candidates for state treasurer, Dave Young (D) and Brian Watson (R).
Weiser and Brauchler faced questions over their approaches to immigration reform. Weiser said he would pursue lawsuits against federal attempts to separate immigrant families.
“We in Colorado care about immigrants,” Weiser said.” (We) want them treated fairly, and we believe in asylum.”
As a father, Brauchler said it’s sickening to think that the government is separating families. However, he explained that immigration reform is an issue that rests with congress, not with Colorado’s attorney general. He said that he’d be against such lawsuits against the federal government.
“If there are families being separated in Colorado, that might be something we want to take a look at,” Brauchler said. “But to suggest that our attorney general’s office will be converted into some other lawsuit machine to take on administration with which we disagree over every issue … That’s not an attorney general, that’s an activist, and I intend to be an attorney general.”
It’s election season, which means voters are being thoroughly inundated with campaign advertisements. Griswold and Williams addressed concerns over the lack of transparency of where campaign funding comes from.
Williams, who is the current secretary of state, said Colorado has already improved its campaign finance regulations. The process for handling complaints over campaign finance has been streamlined to ensure that voters get the transparency