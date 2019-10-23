What could have been disastrous for the Woodland Park Wind Symphony has a serendipitous resolution. At issue was the symphony’s search for a space large enough to hold weekly practice sessions.
Victims of its own success, as the band grew to 60 members, practicing at the Ute Pass Cultural Center was no longer an option.
But Craig Harms, founder and director of the symphony, had an idea. What about the old Ben Franklin store adjacent to City Market? “What the heck,” he said, leading up to his successful request to Griffis-Blessing, managers of Gold Hill Square South. “In return, we will help promote all the merchants in the center in our programs.”
If that weren’t enough good news, the city chimed in and donated the red-padded chairs at the cultural center.
As a give-back to the community, the band welcomes all who want to come in and listen to the rehearsals, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at the new quarters.
And with the opportunities inherent to the old Ben Franklin store, Harms plans to show off the venue with a Christmas-season concert Dec. 15 that features the Swing Factory. “The old store, where we can store our instruments, is a great thing and we really appreciate the support,” Harms said. “I think it’s a unique concept.”