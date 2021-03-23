March 18 wasn’t a good night for Woodland Park Councilman Jim Pfaff. Members of a group seeking to recall him spoke at the Woodland Park City Council meeting during public comment and council forced him to recuse himself for conflict of interest in a moratorium vote.
Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park, asked Pfaff to meet with him to field questions pertaining to the recall effort. The recall is based on allegations that Pfaff was not a qualified city resident when he ran for office last April. The questions were raised in an open letter from Perry to the community published in the March 17 Courier.
The city charter requires candidates to be city residents for at least 12 months before seeking a council seat, which means Pfaff would have to have been a city resident as of April 7, 2019. The Recall Pfaff group is questioning his residency, saying that he didn’t move his recreational vehicle to Bristlecone Lodge in Woodland Park until the end of May 2019.
Pfaff responded that a meeting with Perry isn’t necessary. “I had a clear answer to your letter with legal backing,” he said.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga came to Pfaff’s defense, saying that the Colorado Attorney General has cleared up the residency questions.
“If the law has determined it (the residency) is legal, why are you stirring things up?” Zuluaga asked.
Perry said the group has not seen any information from the state attorney general.
“We need to get rid of a bully,” Perry said. “He wasn’t qualified to run and if he wants to avoid a recall, he needs to give us relevant information.”
Former city council member Carrol Harvey asked a follow-up question of Pfaff. “Investigations showed that you didn’t move into Bristlecone until after the eligibility date,” she said. “Where did you live before that?”
Pfaff said he was homeless and in transition to housing. “I’m not accountable to you,” he said. “I lived at a friend’s house and paid earnest money to Bristlecone for an RV space.”
The RecallPfaff.com website also questions that Pfaff was “homeless” as records show that Pfaff owns a home in Indiana. In December, he joined a Woodland Park City Council zoom meeting from that home.
It was also discussed that at the March 4 council meeting, the council discussed a 12-month moratorium on applying and enforcing two definitions pertaining to short-term stays in city RV Parks and campgrounds. One of these campgrounds/RV Parks is Bristlecone Lodge.
Pfaff disclosed that he lives there and that the moratorium would affect his residence. However, he said this didn’t constitute a conflict of interest because, even if the 180-day short-term residency requirement stands and is enforced, his space is grandfathered. He refused to recuse himself from the discussion and voted to approve the moratorium on initial posting.
City Attorney Geoff Wilson said in most municipalities his statement would have been enough, but not in Woodland Park. The city charter requires council to vote to accept or deny a councilmember’s refusal to recuse.
“I never thought this would be an issue,” Pfaff said. “… I have always maintained the highest level of integrity. I can live anywhere I want; I don’t have to live in a campground.”
After some discussion, council voted 3 to 2 to force Pfaff to recuse himself from that vote. Zuluaga and Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri cast the no votes. Pfaff was not allowed to vote on the issue.
The public hearing for the moratorium ordinance, which council voted to approve, was the next item on the agenda. Several council members said the original ordinance, which no longer allows single-family projects in multifamily zones and defines various kinds of housing and zones, should be repealed. The planning commission and council could then split that ordinance into several less inclusive but more targeted ordinances.
In other business, Dr. Muthanna Yacoub, of Woodland Park Family Medicine Clinic, came to council with a cadmium poisoning case. Cadmium is a heavy metal that can cause cancer and kidney damage in patients with high levels.
He said his patient presented with cadmium levels that were four times those allowed in a workplace.
“My patient doesn’t have a work-place exposure and would’ve had to smoke five packs of cigarettes a day for years to see these levels,” he said. “Cadmium exposure is most likely from airborne sources. This could be a public health issue but I don’t know how to proceed.”
A concrete facility located in Teller County close to the patient’s homecould be a possible source of the patient’s high cadmium levels. Council members suggested that Yacoub talk to Interim City Manager Michael Lawson and Utilities Director Kip Wiley for ideas.
Additionally, Wiley presented the annual Water Tap Management Plan reconciliation resolution, which recommended a five percent increase to water and sewer plant investment fees for 2021. There will be no water-rate increase.
While some water-rights purchases, bonds and loans have been paid off, resulting in a decrease in annual expenses, the five percent increase will keep funds stable as the city contemplates the costs of constructing a reservoir and updating the city’s 35-year-old water plant.
Wiley is also setting aside funds for future water-share purchases at Twin Rocks Reservoir.
Council unanimously approved the investment fee increase. Wiley said Woodland Park’s water rates are at the low end when among 12 Colorado municipalities and its tap fees are in the middle among the same group.