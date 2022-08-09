FLORISSANT • A fish fry is the latest fundraiser for the Adopt The Park-Florissant project.
Since launching the project last summer, organizers report they have managed to raise nearly $13,000 to revamp the town’s public park through the efforts of the Divide Mountain Girl Scouts and several corporate and individual donations, but more funds are needed.
The public is invited to the Adopt The Park Fish Fry Fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Florissant Park next to the library at 334 Circle Drive.
“We give a big shoutout to Josh Cuncio at Florissant Mercantile, who is providing the fish wholesale,” said Mike Demuth.
The Fish Fry is free, with a suggested donation of $10. The organizers are also encouraging community comments and suggestions.
Adopt The Park began as the brainstorm of Ryan Conley and Michael Demuth in an effort to revamp the community park in Florissant. Conley and Demuth launched the Adopt the Park-Florissant campaign cand have held several meetings with Teller County officials.
A committee of local volunteers and fundraisers was established to work with the county to rebuild the park. They are working with the same architect that designed the Teller County Sheriff’s Office in Divide, and are getting input from Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition.
They established a GoFundMe page, and the Divide Mountain Girl Scouts Troop 40394 has made and distributed donation boxes to businesses in Florissant, Divide and Woodland Park.
The committee has been meeting monthly with Fred Clifford of Teller County Parks Department and Teller County Board of County Commissioners, which in June granted initial approval for county funding. The county will assist in writing grants and Adopt The Park representatives are working out details with Rob Siever at Keystone and Associates and Rocky Mountain Recreation, the company providing the playground equipment.
“We have several options for playground equipment, and will have concept boards available at the fish fry,” said Demuth.
He added, “What’s important to understand is that this will be a very expensive undertaking, requiring us to wade through government red tape, and will take several phases to be finished. This isn’t something we are taking lightly, and we are doing this the right way. The equipment we are looking at and improvements will last upwards of 30 years.”
Organizers state they are looking to start construction in spring 2023 and this latest fundraiser is needed to raise more funds and give the community a chance to see what is planned.
To date, donations have been received from CORE Electric, Hardcastle Heating and Plumbing, Tregos Storage, Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty, Hopfe Automotive, and Iron Tree Restaurant and Brewery.