A group of Woodland Park residents opposed to “The Village at Tamarac,” filed an appeal Friday in City Hall.
The nine-page document, which included 21 points of objections, is directed to the Woodland Park Board of Adjustment.
The village, which when developed will have 53 modular small homes on 6.67 acres, is considered multi-family residential/suburban district, which is a permitted use in the city of Woodland Park.
Nonetheless, the opposition group, whose spokesperson is Maria Sinel, is going ahead with the appeal. If the appeal fails to halt the project, the group said it will repeat its demands for a public hearing to amend the city’s development code in terms of zoning, compliance and building codes.
The city’s Board of Adjustment meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month in City Council Chambers, 220 W. South Ave., Woodland Park. The next scheduled meeting is Aug. 19.