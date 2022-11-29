GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • A small group of people gathered at Church in the Wildwood last week to mourn the deaths of the five people murdered Nov. 19 during a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
At least one who attended the Nov. 21 gathering had lost a friend in the fatal shooting that also wounded 18. Club Q was known and respected as a place of camaraderie and fun as well as a safe refuge for people in the LBGTQ community.
“Perhaps some people think the shooting doesn’t affect us in Ute Pass,” said the church pastor, the Rev. Darlene Avery. “But it does; there are and have always been LGBTQ neighbors, friends and co-workers in our mountain communities.”
Avery leads a church that is part of the national United Church of Christ whose official designation is open and affirming. The policy means that UCC welcomes all to their congregations, including gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and non-binary persons (LGBTQ) in church life and ministry.
In Green Mountain Falls, Avery’s congregation includes members of the LBGTQ community. “I have been bearing witness to their grief, fears and pain the last couple of days. We should all be asking ourselves ‘Are they any safer here?’” she said.
With a poster of photos of the five who died, candles, flowers and a list of safe places, Avery welcomed the mourners. “There was a gay person of color who had not dared to step through a church door in over a decade, so wounded had they felt by Christians,” Avery said. “Another was a young adult who eloquently described her entire life shaped by mass killings, increasingly political vitriol and violence as well as isolating disasters like the pandemic.”
The gathering included people of different ages, backgrounds and religious/political beliefs, Avery said. “We grieved how people can get so estranged and alienated that all human connection gets lost — both with others and within themselves,” Avery said. “Against so many prevailing narratives and experiences, we dared to consider a connection between the dehumanization of both victims of tragedies like Club Q and the perpetrators.”
Rather than expressing a desire for revenge, however, the attendees who were part of the LGBTQ community issued a challenge to the others. “They challenged us to seek connections with people showing signs of becoming estranged, alienated, angry ... rather than defensively judging and withdrawing from them,” Avery said.
In that challenge, Avery found hope. “Perhaps, we dared to wonder, if we could learn to do this, we might restore and preserve all our humanity,” she said.