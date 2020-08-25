The artesian spring in Gillette Flats could be capped unless an intervention can stop the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Water Division from carrying out its plan.
At the Aug. 19 Cripple Creek City Council meeting, members of a group that includes a state representative asked Council to write a letter to CDOT and the water division supporting an extension.
The spring is in the department of transportation right of way along Colorado 67 and its water rights belong to downstream users in the Arkansas River Basin. Hauling water away from the spring for domestic use violates those rights.
Capping the spring has been delayed several times to give interested parties time to come up with a solution.
One solution includes metering the water people are removing from the spring. Knowing how much water is being removed will allow the organization to buy augmentation water to replace it.
Two Colorado School of Mines students created such a meter and CDOT will allow the Gillette Flats Spring Organization to get a special permit to install the device — but there is a $1 million catch. That’s the value of the liability insurance the department requires to use a special permit.
If that problem can be solved, the organization has another problem — finding a nonprofit organization that hasn’t been scared off by the liability issue to act as an umbrella so the save-the-spring organization can raise funds to pay for the annual cost of augmentation water.
Kurt Huffman, a volunteer in the office of state Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park, spoke at the council meeting, outlining the problem and efforts to find solutions. He said the letter he is asking for would give weight to their efforts without creating obligations for the city.
“It’s a matter of preserving local history and protecting the future,” Huffman said.
Baisley, who represents Colorado House District 39, which includes Teller County, said he has been working with CDOT and water division officials to find a way to keep it open.
Council asked Cripple Creek City Attorney Erin Smith if the city could support an extension without incurring obligations. Smith said the council should consult its water law attorney and that it would be easier to decide on the best course of action if the organization can provide a written example of the letter it hopes council will approve. Huffman said he could to that.
With consensus from council and the water law attorney’s approval, a letter could be sent to the water division and the department of transportation without the need for a special meeting.
In other business, Smith presented a resolution that would allow council to consider quasi-judicial cases — typically land-use and liquor-license issues — virtually, if applicants agree and sign a waiver.
Council approved the resolution that would allow the consideration of these items on a case-by-case basis.
Also, Council approved a resolution for a special municipal election to put a question on the Nov. 3 ballot that would allow Colorado’s gaming towns, Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City, to remove the state’s $100 maximum wager limit and set their own limits.
City Clerk Janell Sciacca said if approved, the measure would give those cities more local control. The language for the ballot question must be finalized by Sept. 4.
Finally, council approved a resolution stating that the city will follow the state’s uniform election code.