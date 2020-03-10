The Tava House restaurant — a $3 million project planned for 3.06 acres on Paradise Circle in Woodland Park — is scheduled to break ground this May and open in May 2021.
Last week, developers Derek Waggoner, Mark Weaver and Victor Matthews closed on the land, paying an investment group $480,000 for the property.
“Plans for the Tava House have changed dramatically from the original,” Waggoner said. “With Echo Architects, we started over from scratch.”
The developers’ first proposal with property owners the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority, fell through when both parties failed to agree on terms and sale price.
The developers went back to the drawing board and found other land near the east entrance of Woodland Park.
“We paid significantly less per square foot for what the Downtown Development Authority was suggesting we pay for the parcel at Woodland Station,” Waggoner said, declining to name the amount. “But timing is everything and we’re not upset with the DDA because we got a better deal.”
The property is not within DDA boundaries.
At 8,000 square feet on two levels, the Tava House will include a tap room and The Firebrand at Tava House, a chop house specializing in fresh-cut beef and other American dishes. “You can you can have Wagyu beef, if you want,” Waggoner said.
Matthews, founder of the Black Bear restaurant in Green Mountain Falls as well as the Paragon Culinary School, will oversee the kitchen and design the menu. “Victor has a list of chefs waiting to jump on as soon as we open,” Waggoner said. “That’s pretty exciting.”
The tap room will be a sports bar with a dozen or more giant televisions.
“The wish date for groundbreaking is May 1 but you never know what’s around the corner,” Waggoner said.