This sister wanted to communicate with her brother who had passed five years ago. The brother showed himself sitting in a chair prior to his passing, showed he wore a business suit in his work. His sister wasn’t with him when he passed, even though they lived not far apart. He traveled for his work and often sent the sister’s son gifts. He wanted children but was unmarried and didn’t have any of his own. He showed himself deeply burdened during his lifetime, but was enjoying his life in heaven.
The sister was extremely devastated. Shortly after his passing she would connect with him through dreams, but now she rarely experienced him. The brother said he was very busy on the other side with lots of schools to attend. He sent love to his sister and her son, and said when you feel this love, know it is me. The sister had felt the love in the past and felt it today. She will recognize her brother is near every time she feels his love. She said she is grieving the loss deeply and he told her to grieve until you feel complete.
The sister is experiencing domestic problems and the brother told her, since her husband was a buddy of his, that his old buddy is very stubborn and she needs to find her inner strength. Doing this will enable you to work the problem out. She told me this is what she is doing.
There are two words of wisdom from above for readers to use in their own lives. Grieve until you feel complete and find your inner strength. In reading, meditating and journaling over these words, may you find the peace that passes understanding.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
