The high school state championship football games were played over the weekend in Pueblo. While Woodland Park was not among the schools in the mix for a title, there was a time earlier this fall when it looked like the Panthers might make a solid run.
Woodland Park began the abbreviated campaign with consecutive victories over Alamosa (21-13) and Elizabeth (34-0). That set up a Week 3 home game with Delta, the 2019 Class 2A state runner-up.
The Panthers lost 27-2. Delta controlled nearly every facet of the game, outgaining the Woodland Park in yards, 511-173.
A week later, Woodland Park lost a heartbreaker at Moffatt County, 27-23. Moffat County scored a touchdown with 30 seconds remaining to win.
“We ran into two teams that were very tough,” Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam said.
Delta ended up going 5-2 and losing in the 2A state semifinals to Lamar, 7-6. Moffat County was 4-2 and lost in the first round of the 2A state playoffs to Resurrection Christian.
Woodland Park lost its final four games to finish at 2-4.
“After Delta and Moffat County, we ran into a Centauri team that was really good and they beat us 38-6,” Roskam said. “They got after us and that kind of burst our bubble.”
Centauri went 7-1 and lost in the 1A state semifinals to Strasburg.
Woodland Park’s final loss was to Englewood, 12-10.
The Panthers were supposed to play Thompson Valley in a Week 7 affair, but that game had to be canceled after the Panthers suffered a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Fifty-percent of our team had to be quarantined, along with five coaches,” Roskam said. “We were hoping to play, but there was no way it was going to happen.”
There were several bright spots for the Panthers this season. Senior running back Braden Roskam rushed for a team-high 456 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior quarterback Mason Pyles completed 54 of 122 passes for 649 yards and six touchdowns. He took over the starting role for good after senior Colin Kucera suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Delta game.
Senior tight end Bryson Cox led the team in receptions with 23 for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Tyler Baldus had 14 catches for 164 yards and three scores, while Roskam and junior Andrew Harper had 11 receptions each.
Defensively, Roskam led the team in total tackles with 51, while Cox was second with 49.
Junior Alex Vonderharr handled the team’s placekicking and punting chores. He averaged 36.5 yards per punt and converted all four of his field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder against Englewood.
Joe Roskam, who also doubles as the school’s athletic director, ranked this season as the most stressful of his long head coaching career, which dates back to 2000 with Cripple Creek-Victor.
“Every piece was stressful,” Roskam said. “We had to shut everything down in March because of COVID, and just when we thought we were going to have a summer passing league, that was shut down. Then the season was pushed to the spring, and then back to the fall with all these modifications. Logistically, it was not a lot of fun.
“But I still thought we could do something special. This was a good group of kids I’ve had since they were itty-bitty. I was proud of them. They did everything that we asked them to do.”
Roskam is hoping his team can work out in the weight room on a regular basis this winter and have normal spring and summer ball seasons.