Green Mountain Falls voters said yes to four municipal ballot measures last week. Each will effect change in the way business is conducted and one will add revenue to a slim budget.
Especially significant to the budget is voters’ approval of the lodging occupational tax, 3A, that will add $4.50 every day per hotel room or similar accommodations. Voters went for it, with the unofficial tally 164 to 96. The extra revenue will support parks roads and other town functions.
“I was very grateful that the citizens voted to pass these important issues. Replacing the lodging tax with an occupancy tax was required by state law, and I’m glad the citizens recognized the importance of tourism dollars to our economy,” said Mayor Jane Newberry.
Asked to reduce the number of trustees from six to four, 139 said yes and 123 voted no. “I was delighted to see “D” as a close race. It indicates to me that the citizens recognize the value of volunteerism and like to see a robust government system,” Newberry said.
“Recently, however, it has become increasingly difficult to secure more volunteers for these important and sometimes time-consuming positions.”
When it comes to publishing bills and proposed ordinances in the Pikes Peak Courier, voters said a resounding “no” to 3B by a vote of 196-66 — for a savings of $600 apiece.
Similarly, 176 voters approved publishing established ordinances in the legal newspaper while 82 opposed 3C. “B and C are likewise money-saving measures that do not limit citizens’ access to public information,” Newberry said.
In a town where controversy sometimes erupts over whether to unincorporate, where citizens complain about roads, the budget, the lack of staff, Newberry hopes to catch a break. “I think the single hardest thing about serving in a governmental position is coming to the realization that you can’t please everyone all the time,” she said. “Decisions on the Board aren’t made to satisfy individuals — they are made to take care of the municipality at large and do what is best for the majority.”
In a place that squeaks by every year, residents are asked to attend a public hearing to approve the budget estimated at $570,700 at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in town hall.