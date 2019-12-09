If the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees OKs requests for the annexation of 30 acres, the approval would signal change within the small mountain community. The petitioners, the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation and Green Mountain Road LLC, own the land included in the request — Red Devil Mountain and the former Joyland church property, respectively.
Elizabeth Eickman, director of the foundation, and Christian Keesee, sole member of Green Mountain Road, submitted the requests via Jesse Stroope, who presented the documents to the town’s planning commission last month.
According to Town Manager Angie Sprang, the trustees will consider the submittals at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and schedule a public hearing on the issue.
In other business, for the first time in years, the town recently hired two full-time workers, Jerome Lumpry and Dustin McLain, for the public works department.
In a place known for its mountain terrain, road maintenance is a source of praise or irritation, depending upon the amount of snowfall at any given time.
“The roads are a great topic of conversation in town,” said Mayor Jane Newberry, speaking during the board meeting Dec. 3. “The last plowing did not meet our expectations.”
Sprang added, “I think having two full-time people is going to change the way we see the roads. We also built in 5,000 hours of overtime for next year. Having only one person is not realistic.”
Also, the trustees passed a budget of $602,777 for 2020.