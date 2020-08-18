In Green Mountain Falls, a place with a system of trails that attracts hikers from all over the region, the outdoor experience has become a source of conflict.
Last month, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees voted to disband the trails committee whose chair is Rocco Blasi. The termination was a result of the board’s temporary closing of the Mt. Dewey Trail after a resident, Clay Gafford, threatened a lawsuit against the town.
Gafford blamed the trails committee for building a section of the trail that crosses his 62-acre property near the summit. Newberry acknowledged that the board was unaware of the issue.
A month later, the board voted to remove Blasi from the planning commission, which he also chairs. “This is a quasi-judicial action and not a personal attack,” said Newberry, speaking during the board of trustees’ meeting Aug. 4. “This cannot be adjudicated in the court of public opinion. The board has the right to remove volunteers for any position.”
Chief among the board’s allegations involved violations of the Colorado Open Records Act and failing to seek approval for trail projects from the planning commission as well as the board of trustees.
For instance, the staff recommended that a legislative item be excluded from the agenda for the June 9 meeting of the planning commission. The allegations cite Blasi’s including the item anyway.
CORA violations are unacceptable for members of any advisory board or committee, states the allegation document.
Blasi refuted the allegation. “It’s fully within the responsibilities of the chair of any town committee to determine agenda,” Blasi said. “The proposed legislative item specifically affected the planning commission. Why weren’t affected committees afforded the opportunity to comment prior to the expense of legal review?”
The allegations against Blasi include the recent bridge construction on the popular Catamount Trail. The town staff learned about the work from photos posted on Facebook on July 22. “I think bureaucracy has its place I also think common sense, fixing a safety issue, has its place,” Blasi said.
Other allegations cited Blasi’s mistreatment, intimidation and bullying of the staff as well as the trustees. At one point during the meeting, Blasi suggested Town Manager Angie Sprang seek employment elsewhere.
Several members of the audience offered support for Blasi, citing his work on building most of the trails in town. While removing Blasi from the planning commission, the board voted to allow him to reapply in six months.
Blasi offered a hint of his reaction to the whole procedure. “You have opened our town up to a defamation-of-character lawsuit,” he said.