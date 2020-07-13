The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees voted unanimously to terminate the town’s trails committee during a July 7 meeting. In its place, the board approved the formation of a Parks, Recreation and Trails Advisory Committee.
“The ordinance creates a committee with memberships of up to 11 people but only five can vote,” said Angie Sprang, the town manager, during the meeting that was held on the Zoom online platform. “Those five must be residents of Green Mountain Falls.”
Sprang added a caveat. “Other folks who have been involved for years could still volunteer and attend meetings. The whole premise behind that is to give people voting rights who have a stake in the game.”
Under the ordinance, existing trails committee members may apply for position on the new advisory committee. “The Board of Trustees desires the current Trails Committee Advisory Board to suspend all further meetings and activity,” states the resolution establishing the committee.
The termination of the trails committee follows the board’s temporary closing of the Mt. Dewey Trail last month after resident Clay Gafford threatened a lawsuit against the town.
Gafford blamed the trails committee for building a section of the trail that crosses his 62-acre property near the summit of the mountain. Mayor Jane Newberry acknowledged that the board was unaware of the issue.
Rocco Blasi, committee chair/trailbuilder, opposed the ordinance. “It seems like you’ve made your minds up about the trails committee, a dedicated corps of volunteers who are standing by to assist the town,” said Blasi, a town resident.
The ordinance has been costly due to legal reviews that detract from the town’s ability to provide essential infrastructure such as public restrooms, he added. “Board, you should be reminded on what really matters,” Blasi said. “You are doing what you call ‘housekeeping,’ stripping our committee of voting rights. This could have been handled a lot better with communication.”
Blasi complained that he only heard about the ordinance, which involves a change in the municipal code, the evening before. “You voted on an ordinance that was changed in June and never got to the boards or committees,” he said. “I find this heavy-handed approach to local governance very troubling.”
Dick Bratton, vice chair and founder of the trails committee, expressed disappointment. “I hope the board’s action won’t crush the trails committee, the heart of our success,” he said. “Who is going to maintain our trails?”
Newberry responded, “This doesn’t stop the people who love to work on trails.”
In other business, the board approved Gafford’s application to be a member of the new advisory committee.
The board scheduled a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. July 21 to discuss the possibility of closing all trails due to pandemic-related health concerns.”