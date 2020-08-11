After months of dealing with negative impacts on the town’s system of trails, the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees initiated a volunteer ambassador program.
At issue is the influx of hikers, some of whom leave trash on the trails, park illegally and gather in crowds on narrow streets and trails in the time of COVID-19. Many town residents have expressed outrage over the infractions, citing the impacts on their quality of life.
After months of indecision about whether to close the trails, the board voted in a Zoom meeting Aug. 4 to try an ambassador education program about trail behavior.
“Susan Davies was kind enough to put this program together for us,” said town manager Angie Sprang, referring to the executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition.
The program, to be managed by the town’s newly-formed parks/recreation/trails committee, would depend on attracting three volunteers. “We’ll have ambassadors out there working with people to improve some of the challenges that we’ve seen as a community,” Sprang said.
Mayor Jane Newberry was for it. “Hopefully, this will make the positive impact we want,” she said. “I think this conflict is a lack of understanding about what needs to happen.”
The program is cost-effective and designed to get the community involved, said trustee Dyani Loo, who volunteered to be the town’s liaison to the committee. “It keeps our trails open and moving in a positive direction where we are not necessarily at odds with the tourists who are coming.”